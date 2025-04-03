"Dating is a real big word for some of the experiences": Lauren Graham admits dating some of her co-stars from Gilmore Girls 

Lauren Graham admitted to dating some of her Gilmore Girls co-stars during her appearance on the April 2, 2025, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The 58-year-old American actress and author further shared how, as a public figure, these relationships were different for her.

"Dating is a real big word for some of the experiences," Lauren Graham explained.

Best known for portraying Lorelai Gilmore on the WB series Gilmore Girls, which aired for seven seasons, Lauren Graham discussed her dating life with podcast host Alex Cooper during the latest Call Her Daddy episode.

The Gilmore Girls star recalled being frequently asked about her relationship status back when she was filming the series. She revealed that she would often fabricate her answers to appease the media.

"It always feels weird to be asked, and many times I was lying because it’s such a strange thing to talk about — which I still mainly don’t talk about," she said.

Podcast host Alex Cooper then asked Graham about dating her co-stars, especially her Gilmore Girls character Lorelai's ex-boyfriends.

"You did date a couple of the other guys on the set of Gilmore Girls. I know you’re not gonna tell me. Can I ask though, was it anyone that Lorelai ever dated?" Cooper queried.

Graham, who had previously denied dating co-star Scott Patterson, admitted to dating some of the actors Lorelai had dated on the show, but she did not reveal any specific actor's name. She also added that this was imminent as she spent long hours on the set of Gilmore Girls, which naturally led to connections with her co-actors.

"You know, you’re there 14, 15 hours. Who else are you going to meet?" Lauren Graham remarked.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham opens up about leading an unconventional life, says she is now “obsessed” with her “timeline”

Lauren Graham (Image via Getty)

During the April 2 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lauren Graham reflected on how she had navigated life on her own terms. During her conversation with host Alex Cooper, Graham explained that she never followed the traditional path when it came to relationships and personal milestones.

"I also think I have led, in some ways, an unconventional [life]," Graham said.

The actress noted how society often expected people to hit certain milestones—getting married, having children—at particular ages, but she did not have that "timing" in her own life.

“There's an age at which a lot of people get married, there’s an age at which a lot of people have kids, and then there are people who just are not on that timing," Graham added.

However, after dating her Parenthood co-star Peter Krause from 2010 to 2021, she found herself thinking differently about structure and long-term planning.

"Now I’m like obsessed with timeline in a way I think is really positive... Because I'm now at an age where I want to be planning what else I would like in my life. I want to be thinking really actively about that," Graham explained

She also stated that, at present, she wants to actively consider what she wants in life instead of assuming things would happen naturally.

Lauren Graham is currently starring in the Tubi original comedy series The Z-Suite, where she portrays Monica Frazier. The Gilmore Girls actress also worked alongside Dylan O'Brien in the upcoming film Twinless, set to be released later this year.

