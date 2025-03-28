5 most heartwarming scenes from Gilmore Girls

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel will forever be known as Lorelai and Rory for Gilmore Girls fans. After premiering in 2000, the comedy-drama, spanning seven seasons and 153 episodes, found takers around the world for its timeless themes and intelligent dialogue. In fact, a four-episode sequel to the original show that witnessed the return of beloved cast members was released sometime in 2016.

The core narrative of Gilmore Girls revolves around the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai and Rory. Since both the characters are from different age groups, the show tackles everything from the harsh realities of being an adult to the struggles and frustrations associated with coming of age. Aside from the leads, there are many popular supporting characters who have their own fanbase.

Fans will agree that Gilmore Girls has plenty of heartfelt scenes but the ones mentioned on this list are particularly memorable because they were defining moments that added to the storytelling.

Five memorable moments from Gilmore Girls that had fans reaching for the tissues

1) Lorelai Graduates: Season 2, Episode 21

The character arcs of Lorelai and Rory help make the show enjoyable (Image via Official Facebook Page)

It is no secret that Graham's Lorelai had a strained relationship with her parents in Gilmore Girls. The fact that she ran away from home to raise her daughter is very telling of their high-handed and dismissive demeanors. It's not like Lorelai hated them but it became obvious from the beginning of the show that she was very different from her parents who prioritized social standing and image.

In season two of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai graduates from Hartford Community College and to her surprise, Rory arranges for her parents to attend the graduation. When on stage, she looks over at Richard and Emily to find them beaming with pride. Like Lorelai, the audience also felt moved to see their reaction because even without words, they expressed how much they loved her.

2) Rory's Graduation Speech: Season 3, Episode 22

Rory always held her mother in high regard (Image via Netflix)

Gilmore Girls' Rory quickly became a fan favorite because of her quick wit and level-headed personality. Throughout the different seasons, fans of the show saw Bledel's character grow with every new experience. It's not like she never made mistakes but she was intelligent enough to recognize her shortcomings and proceeded to learn from them.

Rory also did well academically, which was something that Lorelai was particularly proud of. For Rory's graduation in season three of Gilmore Girls, all the adults who helped shape her turn up to celebrate her achievement.

Her speech, in true Rory style, is clever and meaningful. But the waterworks are particularly triggered when she mentions that she has always wanted to be more like Lorelai, the woman she finds most inspiring.

3) Lorelai's Day at Yale: Season 4, Episode 2

The scenes wherein Lorelai and Rory spend quality time with one another are always appreciated by fans of the show (Image via Netflix)

Gilmore Girls wouldn't be the same without the strong bond between Lorelai and Rory. The mother-daughter duo taught audiences a lot about togetherness, communication and acceptance. In fact, when Rory decided to attend Yale, fans of the show couldn't help but wonder how this big step would affect their relationship. But the duo showcased that their bond was strong enough to survive anything.

In fact, on the very first day of Yale, Lorelai helps Rory get settled in and then bids her goodbye. But the panic sets in when Lorelai leaves because she isn't sure if she will be able to manage alone. She calls Lorelai who agrees to come back to the dorm and spend the night with her. The fact that Lorelai understood Rory needed support on her first day was particularly heartwarming.

4) Luke and Lorelai Kiss: Season 4, Episode 22

The show has several touching Luke and Lorelai moments (Image via Official Facebook Page)

When it comes to swoon-worthy relationships, Gilmore Girls certainly delivered on multiple occasions. However, the only ship that took the longest to sail is Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai. It was obvious from the beginning that there was something brewing between them but fans had to wait a long time for something romantic to actually materialize.

In season four of Gilmore Girls, there is a moment when Luke tries to talk to Lorelai about his feelings and all those times when he felt like there was something more between them. When Lorelai confirms that she also felt the tension, he ends up kissing her. Even though the kiss gets interrupted, it is moving because it cemented the fact that they were indeed meant for each other.

5) Lorelai and Rory Reunite: Season 6, Episode 9

Lorelai and Rory bring out the best in each other (Image via Netflix)

In Gilmore Girls, Lorelai always puts Rory first and supports everything that she wants to do. However, their relationship becomes strained when Rory decides to take time off Yale without discussing it with Lorelai. Rory moves into the pool house at her grandparents' home and Lorelai sees this as a sign of betrayal. She then makes the heartbreaking decision to cut her off.

This was a particularly sad time for Gilmore Girls because the fans didn't know how long the mother-daughter duo could go without talking to each other. Finally, after what seemed like way too long, Rory calls Lorelai to say that she has decided to go back to Yale. She drives up to the house and they share a warm hug. This moment is one that fans of Gilmore Girls will always cherish.

Throughout its run, Gilmore Girls enthralled audiences with its heartfelt and witty writing and these moments particularly stand out because they made fans emotional.

