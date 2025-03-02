How many seasons of Yellowjackets are there?

Yellowjackets is an American thriller drama series which has become popular since its very beginning. As of March 2, 2025, the series comprises three seasons. Viewers can stream the first two seasons on Hulu, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video while the third season is available on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Ad

The story revolves around a New Jersey high school girls' soccer team whose plane flies into the Canadian wilderness in 1996. Their horrible 19-month fight to stay alive, in which some of them resort to cannibalism, cuts in and out of their lives 25 years later, in 2021, as they deal with the trauma of what happened.

Season 1 premiered on November 14, 2021. Season 2 followed on March 26, 2023. Season 3 began streaming on February 14, 2025, with episodes airing weekly.

Ad

Trending

Number of seasons in Yellowjackets

Ad

Yellowjackets has produced three seasons as of March 2, 2025. The show has kept a regular release schedule, and every season consists of several episodes exploring the convoluted story.

The release schedule for Yellowjackets has been as follows:

Season number Number of episodes First release date Last release date Season 1 10 November 14, 2021 January 16, 2022 Season 2 9 March 26, 2023 May 28, 2023 Season 3 10 February 14, 2025 April 13, 2025

Ad

Episodes of each season

Ten episodes in season one introduce viewers to the first plane crash and the early wilderness survival days alongside their adult counterparts in 2021.

With nine episodes, Season 2 explores the survivors' plunge into primal behavior and the mounting stress in their adult life more thoroughly.

Ten episodes in Season 3 will carry on the dramatic story as past and present collide, exposing long-held secrets and challenging the characters' resilience.

Ad

Also Read: How long were the Yellowjackets stranded in the Canadian wilderness? Explained

Recap of Seasons 1 and 2 before watching Season 3

Ad

Season 1

Season 1 presents the Yellowjackets soccer team as well as the catastrophic plane crash that leaves them stranded. The episodes follow their first attempts at survival, group dynamics' development, and the start of unexplained events in the wilderness.

Dealing with blackmail threats and resurfacing traumas, the adult survivors of today create the conditions for more complex mysteries.

Season 2

The survivors in Season 2 live under more difficult circumstances, which drives desperate actions including cannibalism.

Ad

As Lottie takes on a spiritual leadership position and the group performs ceremonial events, the power relations change. The season ends in a sad death and the burning of their refuge, so heightening the suspense for the next one.

Read More: 10 shows like Yellowjackets to watch while waiting for season 3

Production, direction, and cast

Ad

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson produced the show. The series stars a talented group of actors capturing both the teenage survivors and their adult equivalents.

Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Tawny Cypress (Taissa), Juliette Lewis (Natalie), Christina Ricci ( Misty), Sophie Nélisse (teen Shauna), Jasmin Savoy Brown (teen Taissa), Sophie Thatcher (teen Natalie), Samantha Hanratty (teen Misty). Notable cast members The suspenseful narrative and character development of the show have won compliments on their direction.

Ad

Plot of the show in brief

The series centres on a high school girls' soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness in 1996. The show alternates between their 25-year life confronting the aftermath of their horrific events and their 19-month struggle for survival marked by extreme measures. The twin timelines probe ideas of survival, guilt, and the darkness inside human nature.

New episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 will be available on every Friday at 3 a.m. ET, on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE