10 shows like Yellowjackets to watch while waiting for season 3

Yellowjackets is a 2021 thriller directed by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Starring Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Courtney Eaton, it follows a high school girls' soccer team struggling to survive after a plane crash. The story unfolds across two timelines, past and present.

The show's plot moves around suspense and grows darker with each episode. Fans who liked it for its horror will like these ten shows while they wait for season 3.

The Wilds, Lost, and eight other shows for the fans of Yellowjackets

1) The Wilds (2020-2022)

A still from The Wilds (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Wilds is a drama show created by Sarah Streicher and stars Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, and Mia Healey. This story is about a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash.

For the fans of Yellowjackets, The Wilds is about survival and how isolation affects the mind. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Lost (2004-2010)

The Lost series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This is an American fiction drama created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof. It stars Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, Jorge Garcia, and Terry O’Quinn. The story follows the survivors of a plane crash who are stuck on a mysterious island. The show weaves past and present storylines and keeps fans hooked on mysteries.

Fans of Yellowjackets will appreciate its storytelling and exploration of human thinking under extreme conditions. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

3) Sharp Objects (2018)

This American thriller television show is based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name. The show follows journalist Camille Preaker (played by Amy Adams) as she returns to her hometown to investigate a series of murders. Like Yellowjackets, Sharp Objects explores themes of trauma and dark secrets.

The show is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) The Society (2019)

a scene from The Society (Image via Netflix)

This is a mystery series created by Christopher Keyser and casts Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The plot of the show follows a group of teenagers who find themselves in a world without adults and must work towards building their own society.

The Society shares Yellowjackets themes of struggles and the breakdown of order. The show is available on Netflix.

5) Dark (2017-2020)

a scene from the Dark (Image via Netflix)

Dark is a science fiction TV series created by the couple Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese. This series revolves around time travel and mysterious disappearances. The story is about characters from the fictional town of Winden in Germany, as they try to find out the truth about the disappearance of children.

Fans who like thrillers will appreciate the show’s mystery and chilling tone as it shares Yellowjackets' haunting atmosphere. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

6) The Terror (2018-2019)

A Still from The Terror (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This is an American television series named after Dan Simmons's 2007 novel of the same name. Inspired by real-life events it stars Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Ciarán Hinds, and Adam Nagaitis. The Terror follows two 19th-century ships stranded in the Arctic. The show is about survival and the horror that emerges in extreme conditions.

Like Yellowjackets, it explores mental breakdowns in crisis and mysteries about the supernatural. The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Twin Peaks (1990)

Cover image Twin Peaks (Image from Amazon Prime Video)

Twin Peaks is a mystery series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch. The story is about the murder of high schooler Laura Palmer (played by Sheryl Lee) which is investigated by FBI agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan).

With its strange characters and depth, Twin Peaks shares Yellowjackets' sense of unease. The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

8) The Leftovers (2014)

The Leftovers (Image from Amazon Prime Video)

This is a drama show created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, which stars Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, and Christopher Eccleston. The story is about what happens when 2% of the world’s population mysteriously vanishes. For the fans of Yellowjackets, it's about how people cope with devastating circumstances and the trauma of past tragedies.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

9) The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of the Hill House (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

The Haunting of Hill House is a psychological horror series created by Mike Flanagan, based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel. The show follows the Crain family, who move into Hill House to renovate it but are haunted by terrifying supernatural events. Years later, the siblings must confront their past trauma and the eerie forces that still linger.

The show's portrayal of past events and horror makes it a great choice for fans who liked Yellowjackets. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

10. Servant (2019)

This horror series is created by Tony Basgallop and stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free. Servant follows a couple dealing with grief and the strange events that follow when they hire a mysterious nanny. Fans who liked Yellowjackets will like this show for its mystery.

The show can be streamed on Apple TV+.

For fans who like mystery and horror, these 10 shows will keep them entertained while they wait for Yellowjackets season 3.

