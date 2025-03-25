7 shows to watch if you liked Welcome to The Family

Dark comedies with crime, chaos, and unexpected family dynamics always make for an exciting watch. Welcome to the Family, a Mexican dark comedy series, is no exception. The show premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025, and spans eight thrilling episodes filled with humor, suspense, and unpredictable twists.

Ad

The plot centers on Cristina, a struggling single mother, and Luciana, the young bride of her father, as they find themselves in dire circumstances. After Gonzalo, Cristina's estranged father, passes unexpectedly, she and Luciana choose to hide his body and create his will. They need to defend their house and run across deadly criminals, surprising betrayals, and more than a few unanticipated obstacles as they negotiate their plan.

If Welcome to the Family kept viewers entertained, here are seven other shows that mix crime, dark comedy, and family drama in clever ways.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Dead to Me, Santa Clarita Diet, The End of the F***ing World, and more shows similar to Welcome to the Family

1) Dead to Me - Netflix

Dead to Me (Image via Netflix)

Dead to Me is a riveting dark comedy that centers onJudy, a free-spirited woman with a disturbing secret, and Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), a newly widowed real estate agent. Their paths cross at a grief support group, and soon they are close friends. But lying, crime, and startling turns undermine their relationship.

Ad

Secrets fall apart, and the bond between Jen and Judy confronts unthinkable difficulties as the narrative progresses. Offering a binge-worthy combination of mystery, crime, and drama, the show deftly combines dark humor with emotional depth. Like Welcome to the Family, Dead to Me looks at the extent people will go to in response to risk and despair.

2) Good Girls - Netflix

Good Girls (Image via Netflix)

Three suburban mothers—Beth, Annie, and Ruby—who are all struggling financially—lead Good Girls. Desperate to take charge of their lives, they loot a nearby grocery shop hoping for a quick fix to their financial woes. However, they discover they are caught in a perilous criminal underground.

Ad

The three women create unusual relationships, experience betrayal, and negotiate a world far more complex than they ever dreamed as they try to hide their tracks. Good Girls offers the same excitement as Welcome to the Family with its cutting humor, dramatic crime aspects, and strong female characters.

3) Santa Clarita Diet - Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet (Image via Netflix)

Sheila and Joel Hammond seem to be a normal married couple in peaceful Santa Clarita, California. Surprising real estate agents, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) turns zombie and ravenous for human flesh. Their everyday schedule turns into a deadly anarchy of falsehoods and cover-ups. They try to control Sheila's urges to discourage inquisitive neighbors and police while still looking normal.

Ad

Santa Clarita Diet is mostly a comedy with sharp wit, strange events, and great humor despite its terrifying aspects. While investigating love, loyalty, and survival, the sitcom parodies suburban life. Like Welcome to the Family, it deftly and quickly tells the humorous tale of ordinary people in unusual and perilous circumstances.

4) The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores) - Netflix

The House of Flowers (Image via Netflix)

This Mexican dark comedy-drama is filled with family secrets, deception, and over-the-top drama. The House of Flowers follows the de la Mora family, who run a prestigious flower shop. From the outside, they seem perfect, but behind closed doors, they are hiding shocking secrets.

Ad

The family’s life is turned upside down when the patriarch’s longtime mistress dies suddenly, setting off a chain reaction of exposed lies, financial struggles, and scandalous revelations. The show is darkly comedic, satirical, and melodramatic, making it a perfect match for fans of Welcome to the Family.

5) On My Block - Netflix

On My Block (Image via Netflix)

Following four teenagers—Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal—as they negotiate high school in a challenging Los Angeles neighborhood, On My Block tells a coming-of-age tale mixed with crime, humor, and deep emotional moments.

Ad

Beyond the typical teenage turmoil, the gang fights, crime, and life-or-death circumstances the group encounters. As they find themselves trapped in unanticipated threats and make difficult decisions to save themselves, their friendship is tested. Like Welcome to the Family, this series creates an emotionally riveting but pleasant viewing experience by fusing comedy with high-stakes circumstances.

6) Why Women Kill - Amazon Prime Video

Why Women Kill (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Written by Marc Cherry, Desperate Housewives writer, the dark humorous anthology series Why Women Kill explores marriage, betrayal, and revenge via three women of various ages. Beginning on August 15, 2019, the first season has a modern day attorney, a 1980s socialite, and a housewife from the 1960s. They live in the same Pasadena home and are deceived and kill decades apart.

Ad

Released on June 3, 2021, the second season is a single story about Alma Fillcot, a housewife attempting to fit into high society, and Rita Castillo, a brilliant but nasty woman standing in her way. With crisp language, dark humor, and amazing turns, Why Women Kill has the same mystery and appeal as Welcome to the Family.

7) The End of the F***ing World - Netflix

Ad

The End of the F***ing World is a dark comedy-drama that revolves around the tale of two misfit teenagers: James, a psychopath convinced he is such, and Alyssa, a rebellious girl searching for adventure. They try very hard to leave their houses and start a trip that soon turns into a dangerous, aggressive, and somewhat erratic one.

Their romance veers off course as their trip goes on, and they become caught in crimes beyond their control. Because of the deft mix of dark and scary themes it employs, the show—much like Welcome to the Family—is a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable event.

Ad

Like Welcome to the Family, these seven shows explore crime, dark humor, and the complexity of relationships. Whether it’s covering up a crime, dealing with dangerous secrets, or simply trying to survive in a chaotic world, these series deliver thrills, laughs, and high-stakes drama.

Each show offers a different take on family, survival, and moral challenges, making them the perfect binge-worthy picks for those who appreciate storylines loaded with unexpected turns and dark comedy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback