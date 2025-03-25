8 shows to watch if you liked Woman of the Dead season 2

Netflix’s Woman of the Dead season 2 continues the gripping story of Blum, a woman determined to seek justice after her husband’s brutal murder. This Austrian thriller returned in March 2025 with six new episodes, diving deeper into Blum’s dangerous quest for vengeance. As she faces new enemies and shocking betrayals, the season explores just how far she’s willing to go to protect the truth.

In season 1, Blum, a funeral home owner, uncovered a dark conspiracy linked to her husband's death. Her search for solutions turned into a complex web of corruption, criminality, and vengeance. She took affairs into her own hands when she refused to let strong offenders evade prosecution. But her past behavior has ramifications in the second season.

Here are eight other exciting series to add to every viewing list for those who liked the dark, dramatic tale of Women of the Dead season 2.

1) The Glory - Netflix

The Glory (Image via Netflix Tudum)

For those who enjoy revenge stories fueled by deep emotional wounds, The Glory is a must-watch. This South Korean drama, also on Netflix, follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a woman who suffered relentless bullying as a teenager. Years later, she reappears with one goal: to make her tormentors pay.

Much like Woman of the Dead season 2, The Glory is driven by an unstoppable protagonist who refuses to let injustice go unanswered. Both Blum and Dong-eun craft meticulous plans, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. With sharp storytelling, layered character development, and powerful performances, The Glory delivers a deeply satisfying tale of retribution.

2) The Fall - Netflix

The Fall (Image via Netflix)

The Fall will do the same if the psychological suspense in Woman of the Dead season 2 has kept viewers on edge. Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson, a detective tracking a serial killer portrayed by Jamie Dornan, headlines this British crime thriller. The cat-and-mouse chase throughout the show is riveting yet frightening.

Stella is unrelenting in her quest for justice, much like Blum is. However, the show explores the killer's psyche as well as the detective's point of view, therefore augmenting the disturbing nature of the narrative. Fans of dark criminal dramas will find The Fall ideal for its slow-burn tension, interesting narrative, and strong character interactions.

3) Luther - BBC

Luther (Image via BBC)

Idris Elba shines as John Luther, a brilliant but troubled detective in this gripping BBC crime drama. Luther’s obsession with solving cases often pushes him to the brink, blurring the lines between justice and personal vengeance.

Much like Blum in Woman of the Dead season 2, Luther is willing to go to extremes to bring criminals down. His methods may be unconventional, but his commitment to justice is unwavering. The show’s gritty atmosphere, unpredictable twists, and deep psychological layers make it a standout in the crime thriller genre.

4) Sharp Objects - HBO Max

Sharp Objects (Image via HBO Max)

Sharp Objects is a psychological drama with elements similar to Woman of the Dead season 2, such as trauma, dark secrets, and unwavering determination. Based on Gillian Flynn's novel, Amy Adams plays Camille Preaker, a journalist who returns to her tiny village to investigate a tragic murder case.

As Camille delves further, she discovers horrifying secrets about her own past. Similar to Blum, she is tormented by trauma but refuses to let it break her. The show's ominous atmosphere, slow-burning mystery, and emotional depth make for a disturbing yet captivating viewing experience.

5) Hannibal - Netflix

Hannibal (Image via Netflix)

Hannibal is a psychological criminal thriller that stars Hugh Dancy as the deadly mind reader FBI profiler Will Graham. FBI Behavioral Sciences head Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) interests him in a search for a Minnesota serial killer. Throughout the investigation, Crawford keeps Graham's mental state under observation using forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen.

Like Woman of the Dead season 2, Hannibal examines justice and corruption. Both works have complicated heroes who run across moral and psychological problems. Hannibal is defined by its compelling story, scary visuals, and outstanding actor performances as a dark psychological thriller.

6) The Sinner - Netflix

The Sinner (Image via Netflix)

While every season of The Sinner investigates a different mystery, all center on the question: Why do normal people engage in horrific crimes? Starring Jessica Biel, the first season centers on a woman who stabs a stranger on a beach without any purpose. Investigating reveals deep trauma and secret facts as well.

The Sinner explores human psychology more than merely a criminal plot, much like Woman of the Dead season 2. For those who enjoy provocative thrillers, the show's complex narrative and superb character studies make it an exciting viewing.

7) Bloodline - Netflix

Bloodline (Image via Netflix)

Dark family secrets and moral conundrums propel the slow-burning tale of the Rayburn family in the psychological thriller Bloodline. Danny, the family's "black sheep," returns and causes ancient scars to resurface, which could have possibly negative effects.

Like Woman of the Dead season 2, Bloodline looks at how far people are ready to go to protect the people they love. As lies, betrayal, and hidden crimes come to light, the tension keeps rising gradually. For those who enjoy stories examining the most evil facets of human nature, Bloodline is a great choice.

8) The Cleaning Lady

The Cleaning Lady (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Cleaning Lady provides emotional depth and high-stakes action for a criminal drama with a different spin. The program centers on former doctor Thony De La Rosa (Elodie Yung), who becomes a cleaner for a potent crime syndicate in order to save her sick son.

Like Blum in Woman of the Dead season 2, Thony is an unusual protagonist—she isn't a vigilante or investigator, but events drive her into a deadly world. Along the journey, she makes ethically difficult decisions using knowledge, bravery, and resourcefulness to live. From beginning to end, the show stays interesting with the combination of crime, suspense, and emotional storytelling.

Woman of the Dead season 2 pushes its protagonist and increases the suspense. Among these eight shows are intriguing tales of psychological depth, justice, and revenge.

Whether it's The Glory's calculated revenge, The Fall's thorough investigation effort, Luther's moral conundrums, or Sharp Objects' disturbing psychological disintegration, each series addresses crime and justice differently. Bloodline looks at family secrets, The Sinner studies crime and psychology, Hannibal explores the darkest sides of the psyche, and The Cleaning Lady is a singular survivor narrative.

The intensity and depth of Woman of the Dead season 2 abound in all of these presentations. Meanwhile, Woman of the Dead season 2 is now available for online streaming only on Netflix.

