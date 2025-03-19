Woman of the Dead season 2 ending explained: Does Blum manage to save Nela?

Woman of the Dead season 2 has returned two years after its first season aired on Netflix. The new season premiered on March 19, 2025, and follows Blum as her past catches up with her, drawing her into a tangled web of deceit, power struggles, and dark secrets.

Season 2 picks up two years after the events of the first season. The season ended with Blum finally achieving some semblance of the peace she had been seeking after she embarked on the quest to avenge her husband's death.

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers for Woman of the Dead season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Women of the Dead season 2 opens with Blum enjoying a peaceful life at home with her loyal confidant, Reza, and her two kids, Nela and Tim. However, their peace is shattered when an exhumation brings forth the evidence of the mortician's crimes.

A new antagonist, Badal Sarkissian, hires a hitman named Brynner to do the dirty work for him. Brynner kidnaps Nela as she returns home after meeting her boyfriend, Alex Schönborn, who is Mrs. Johanna Schönborn's nephew.

Determined to save Nela, Blum hesitates neither in putting her life on the line nor in taking others. In the final episode, titled Prisoners, Blum manages to save Nela before it's too late.

Woman of the Dead season 2: Why does Reza confess to killing Edwin Schönborn to the police?

Blum and Reza in Woman of the Dead season 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

When parts of Edwin Schönborn's body are uncovered during the exhumation, Reza and Blum are detained by the police for questioning. Since the exhumed body was prepared in Blum's mortuary, they are the prime suspects. However, when they maintain their innocence, Chief Danzberger asks Officer Wallen to let Reza go.

Blum spends the night in prison, where she befriends Mariah, a woman who tells her that her club can serve as an escape if she ever needs one. The next morning, a lawyer named Wagenschaub comes to help Blum out of prison, but he has ulterior motives as he shows her a video in which Nela can be seen asking for help.

Alarmed, Blum seeks answers from Wagenschaub to no avail. Later, she tracks him down, and during their violent confrontation, she accidentally shoots him. She then uses his phone to text the number from which he had received Nela's video. Brynner shows up and loads Wagenschaub's body in his car. Blum gets in the boot of the car. After traveling far from the house, Brynner sets the car on fire.

Although Blum manages to escape, she does not have any leads to find her daughter. After returning home, Reza drops Tim at an inn to keep him safe. When the police come to her house with a warrant to get Blum's DNA sample, she escapes while Reza pretends she is not at home.

The police soon declare Blum to be wanted. To buy her some time, Reza turns himself into the police, claiming to be the one who killed Edwin. However, Wallen doubts that he is telling the truth since he obviously has feelings for Blum and eventually admits.

Why does Officer Wallen get suspended in Woman of the Dead season 2?

Officer Wallen in Woman of the Dead season 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Blum defies death multiple times throughout Woman of the Dead season 2, just like the first season. After her first attempt to find Nela fails, Nela takes Sarkissian's dangerous sister, Tamar, hostage, hoping to do a trade-off with him. Blum asks Sarkissian to meet him at the refinery, where they would exchange Tamar for Nela.

The tables turn when Sebastian Hackspiel, a former employee of Johanna Schönborn, ends up killing Tamar while trying to save Blum. With no other option, Blum and Hackspiel convince Mariah to dress up as Tamar for the exchange. Unfortunately, it does not go as planned, and Hackspiel ends up dead.

It is revealed that Officer Lambert has been helping Sarkissian with inside news because he is indebted to him. Lambert tries to physically assault Officer Wallen, who was taken off the case, in hopes of stopping her from meeting Sarkissian. Wallen ends up killing Lambert with a corkscrew, for which she gets suspended.

Chief Danzberger realizes that Wallen was right about Blum all along. He advises Reza to take his statement back and attempts to persuade Johanna to hand over whatever she has left of Edwin. However, Johanna refuses, raising suspicions about what she has.

Does Blum survive at the end of Woman of the Dead season 2?

With all hopes of finding her daughter lost, Blum contacts Wallen and agrees to admit her crimes if she helps in finding Nela. They go to Sarkissian's residence to find him gearing up to leave the country after his involvement in the human trafficking ring is revealed. Sarkissian tells Blum that Reza and Tim are in trouble.

Luckily, Reza and Tim manage to survive Brynner's attack. Wallen succeeds in finding out where Nela might be. Wallen takes Sarkissian hostage and travels to Innsbruck with Blum, who takes a different route to avoid being caught at the checkpoint.

Meanwhile, one of Sarkissian's men, Damian, is preparing Nela for torture. Shortly after Wallen and Blum reach the location, Brynner also arrives and frees Sarkissian, who instructs him to get Blum alive. After an intense fight involving Sarkissian, Damian, Nela, and Blum, the former two end up dead. Blum gets injured, and Nela is mostly alright. Wallen and Brynner kill each other.

In the end, it is revealed that the video Sarkissian kidnapped Nela for assuming that Blum had it was actually with Johanna in Edwin's laptop. When the police come to arrest the governor due to his involvement with the snuff ring, he commits suicide. At Hackspiel's memorial, Blum is seen sitting in a wheelchair, and Johanna expresses her interest in running for the position of governor.

With Vera Weber's song Rosebud playing in the background, as Blum watches Alex and Nela leave together, her voice can be heard saying:

"They say you should let go of the people you love so that they'll come back to you. But what if it's better for them if they don't come back?"

Woman of the Dead season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.

