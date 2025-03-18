Woman of the Dead season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on March 19, 2025, at 12 am. In this suspenseful crime thriller, Anna Maria Mühe portrays Brunehilde Blüm as she navigates a dark and dangerous world two years after her husband’s death. Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, delving deeper into the bizarre occurrences in Blüm's life.

In season 2 of Woman of the Dead, Blüm finds herself in turmoil once again. She must confront the dark past she hoped to escape when she is compelled to open a coffin that contains more than just a body. The situation intensifies as someone seeks a tape that Blüm doesn't have, and they'll do anything to get it back.

When Blüm's daughter Nela is taken, the situation becomes even more urgent, and she must find the tape to protect her family. As danger looms, Blüm must uncover the truth while maintaining a facade of normalcy for the police, who are suspicious of her involvement.

Woman of the Dead season 2 releases on March 19, 2025

(Image via Netflix)

Woman of the Dead season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 19, 2025. All eight episodes of the series will be released at different times based on one's location. For those eager to catch the show as soon as it releases, here’s the release schedule for various regions:

Regions Release Day and Date USA (Pacific Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 8:00 pm

Where to watch Woman of the Dead season 2

Woman of the Dead season 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix. Fans can stream the episodes as soon as they are released according to their local time zone.

Woman of the Dead season 1 recap

In the first season of Woman of the Dead, viewers meet Brunehilde Blüm, a mortician from an Austrian town. Her husband, Mark, a police officer, is killed in a hit-and-run accident, but the police label it simply as an accident.

However, Blüm believes there is more to his death than it seems and begins to investigate. As she searches for answers, she uncovers a dark conspiracy involving prominent figures in the area.

Her investigation reveals that Mark had assisted Dunja, a young immigrant who a group of masked men had abused. As Blüm digs deeper, she learns the truth about the wealthy Schönborn family's involvement in the abuse and harm.

Throughout her investigation, Blüm grapples with personal and emotional turmoil, especially true since she is still dealing with the trauma of her husband's death and the perilous world she has entered.

As the season progresses, Blüm becomes increasingly ruthless. In her pursuit of justice, she kills several important people, such as Edwin Schönborn and Father Herbert. By the end of the season, Blüm is close to uncovering the entire conspiracy, but her personal life is in shambles, and her quest for justice remains far from complete.

What to expect from Woman of the Dead season 2

Blüm's world is set to become even deadlier in Woman of the Dead season 2. She will be thrust back into the violent realm she had left behind when a coffin is opened, revealing more than just a body inside.

A mysterious tape lies at the center of the conflict, and Blüm must race against time to find it before the wrong people get their hands on it. Nela, her daughter, is kidnapped, making Blüm's already challenging situation even more personal.

Blüm must confront her past while protecting her family, which will lead to intense action and emotional turmoil. Many characters, such as Reza, Blüm's assistant and love interest, demonstrate bravery in their own ways. As always, the antagonists are ruthlessly dark, providing a frightening contrast to the protagonists.

The trailer for Woman of the Dead season 2 teases a tense and suspenseful continuation of Brunehilde Blüm's story. It opens with the dramatic kidnapping of her daughter, Nela, setting the stage for the season's high-stakes plot.

Once again, Blüm is thrown into a perilous world and must search for a mysterious tape while a group of men relentlessly hunts her down. The trailer emphasizes her emotional struggle as she balances the pressure of uncovering the truth while protecting her family.

Woman of the Dead season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on March 19, 2025.

