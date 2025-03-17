Gannibal season 2: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know so far

Gannibal season 2 is set to return with a terrifying new chapter. The show is based on a horror manga series of the same name that was written by Masaaki Ninomiya. Fans of the Japanese folk horror series have been eagerly awaiting the second season's release since the first season's bloodcurdling cliffhanger.

Hulu has officially confirmed that Gannibal season 2 will premiere in the United States on March 19, 2025. The debut will feature two episodes, allowing viewers to dive right back into the terrifying world of Kyokamura, Japan.

The second season picks up right where the first left off, with Officer Daigo Agawa struggling to survive and unravel the village's dark secrets. The cannibalism at the core of the village's sinister practices will be explored further. Daigo races against time to stop the cannibals from claiming more victims. He is forced to battle not just the villagers but also the psychological toll of his past actions.

The pressure on Daigo intensifies in the upcoming season as the villagers' disturbing practices continue. The ominous and dark mystery surrounding the Goto family and the cannibalistic traditions of Kyokamura will unfold as Daigo fights to protect his family and uncover the hidden truth that could destroy them all. But can he escape the deepening horror, or is it already too late? Only time will tell.

Gannibal season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu in the US on March 19, 2025. The first two episodes will premiere on the same date. The season will also premiere on Disney+ in Japan on the same day. Fans all over the world will be able to see the scary next part of the story, which will include Kyokamura and its cannibalistic secrets.

Plot of the series

In Gannibal season 2, Officer Daigo Agawa is desperately fighting to stay alive. Daigo has to deal with even more dangerous situations because the Goto family's cannibalistic behavior keeps haunting the village.

Finding the truth gets even more dangerous as he faces enemies both inside and outside the community. After realizing that his family's safety is at risk, Daigo works even harder to stop the cannibals.

Suspenseful moments, disturbing images, and psychological tension are all woven into the story. Along with Daigo's discovery of more Kyokamura secrets, the line between truth and fear becomes less clear.

Gradually, he comes to know about the village's dark past and the unseen fate of the villagers. For anyone who dares to stand up to the Goto family, sinister things may happen.

Cast of Gannibal season 2

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

The previous cast from the first season returns for Gannibal season 2. Yuya Yagira reprises his role as Officer Daigo Agawa, and Yuki Agawa is back as Riho Yoshioka, Daigo's wife. Kasamatsu Sho also returns as Keisuke Goto, the new head of the Goto family.

Yuri Tsunematsu as young Gin Goto, Rila Fukushima as Beni Goto, and Atsushi Yanaka as a mysterious bandit are the new actors who have joined the show. Fans can also look forward to seeing Ryūshin Tei, Kōsuke Toyohara, and other new faces as well.

What's in the trailer?

The official trailer for Gannibal season 2 opens with Daigo's introduction. It quickly transitions into a serious condition where familiar faces are seen in increasingly dire situations.

The dark, haunting imagery is interspersed with unseen dangers lurking in Kyokamura. The trailer also foreshadows a struggle against the past that Daigo must confront. It concludes with Daigo's utmost attempt, saying, "You won't get away." It suggests that searching for truth will lead to even more devastating revelations.

Fans of the first season can expect Gannibal season 2 to raise the stakes and deliver even more heart-stopping twists.

Gannibal season 1 recap

Gannibal season 1 focuses on Officer Daigo Agawa (Yuya Yagira) moving to the rural village of Kyokamura with his family. Daigo is asked to find out what happened to the previous officer who went missing.

As Daigo looks into it, he finds out a horrible secret: people are eating each other. This practice has a lot to do with the Goto family, who are incredibly powerful and influential in the village. Destruction happens to people who get too close to the Goto family, and Daigo learns this lesson the hard way but quite quickly.

The show explores the psychological impact of living in a place that is so dark and scary. Not only is Daigo fighting against the horrible things the villagers do, but he is also fighting against his own troubled past.

His wife Yuki (Riho Yoshioka) and daughter Mashiro (Kokone Shimizu) are also caught in danger, and the story is more interesting because of how they feel.

Daigo is in more danger as he learns about the Goto family and the village's dark past. At the end of the season, Daigo's fate remains unknown, and most of the village's secrets are still kept secret. Fear and suspense are expertly mixed in Gannibal season 1, which sets the stage for an even darker second season.

Gannibal season 2 will stream on Hulu.

