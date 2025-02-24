Paradise season 2: Everything we know so far

Paradise season 2 has been confirmed. This Hulu series premiered on January 26, 2025, and quickly became one of the biggest new shows of the year. The first season consists of eight episodes, with the finale set to air on March 4, 2025.

The series started as a political thriller but took a sharp turn when it revealed that the seemingly normal town of Paradise is actually an underground city built after an extinction-level disaster. The people living there believe the world above is uninhabitable, but as the season unfolds, it becomes clear that’s a lie.

The show follows Agent Xavier Collins, played by Sterling K. Brown, as he investigates the murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). But his search for the truth leads to bigger revelations—Paradise is hiding secrets far worse than anyone imagined.

Julianne Nicholson plays Samantha Redmond, a powerful figure controlling the underground city, while Krys Marshall, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, and Aliyah Mastin round out the cast. With betrayals, hidden agendas, and the growing suspicion that people survived above ground, Paradise has kept audiences hooked.

Now, with Paradise Season 2 officially confirmed, fans are eager to see where the story goes next.

When was Paradise Season 2 confirmed?

Paradise Season 2 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Hulu officially confirmed Paradise Season 2 on February 20, 2025, just two weeks before the Season 1 finale. The announcement came from series star Sterling K. Brown, who shared the news during a press event promoting the final two episodes.

Creator Dan Fogelman had previously hinted that the show was designed as a three-season story, so the renewal wasn’t a huge surprise. However, what did catch fans off guard was Fogelman’s reveal that Season 2 wouldn’t just pick up where Season 1 left off. Instead, each season of Paradise will have a slightly different structure while keeping the same characters and overall storyline.

The renewal also came after Paradise became one of Hulu’s biggest successes, reportedly pulling in around 7 million views in its first week across Hulu, Disney+, and ABC. With strong viewership and critical praise, Hulu’s decision to greenlight another season was expected, but the show’s upcoming shift in direction has left fans eager for more details.

Paradise Season 2 expected cast members

Paradise Season 2 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

While Hulu hasn’t officially announced the full Paradise Season 2 cast, most of the main characters from Season 1 are expected to return. Sterling K. Brown will reprise his role as Agent Xavier Collins, the Secret Service agent uncovering the truth about Paradise.

Julianne Nicholson is likely back as Samantha Redmond, the billionaire mastermind behind the underground city, whose grip on power is beginning to slip.

James Marsden’s return as President Cal Bradford is uncertain since his character was killed in the first episode, but flashbacks or hidden recordings could bring him back in some capacity.

Other key cast members expected to return include Krys Marshall as Agent Robinson, Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane, Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi, Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins, and Percy Daggs IV as James Collins. Charlie Evans, who plays Jeremy Bradford, may have a bigger role as his father’s secrets continue unraveling.

What to expect from Paradise Season 2?

Paradise Season 2 (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Season 2 of Paradise will focus on the fallout from Xavier’s public message exposing Redmond’s lies. The people of Paradise now know they’ve been kept in the dark, but what happens next? Redmond has already eliminated threats like Billy Pace and President Bradford—who’s next on her list? Xavier and Robinson now have access to weapons, but with Redmond’s surveillance everywhere, any move they make has to be calculated.

Another major focus will be Presley and Jeremy. Presley secretly has Cal’s tablet, while Jeremy has the mixtape his father left behind. Both contain information that could blow Paradise wide open. Will they figure out what Cal discovered before Redmond does?

The biggest shift in Season 2 will likely involve the surface. Season 1 confirmed people survived above ground before Redmond covered it up. If Xavier and his allies find proof, will they escape? Or will Redmond crush any attempt to leave? With tensions rising inside the bunker and the outside world still a mystery, Season 2 is set to push Paradise further into chaos.

Paradise Season 1 episode 7, titled The Day, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

