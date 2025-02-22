Who is Monica Barbaro on Chicago PD? Everything you need to know

NBC’s Chicago PD has been a staple of network television since it premiered on January 8, 2014. A spin-off of Chicago Fire, the show is part of the larger One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf. It follows the officers of the 21st District’s Intelligence Unit as they take on Chicago’s most dangerous criminals.

Monica Barbaro is one of the actors who made a mark on Chicago PD, though her time on the show was limited. She played Assistant State’s Attorney, Anna Valdez, a character originally introduced in Chicago Justice, a short-lived legal drama set in the same universe.

After Chicago Justice was cancelled, Barbaro’s character crossed over into Chicago PD for a few episodes. While her role wasn’t a major one, her connections to Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) and the legal side of the One Chicago world made her appearances significant.

Everything you need to know about Monica Barbaro’s time on Chicago PD

Monica Barbaro (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro played Assistant State’s Attorney Anna Valdez in Chicago P.D. Her time on the show was brief. She first appeared in Chicago Justice, a spin-off that focused on the State’s Attorney’s office and its legal battles. The show lasted for one season with 13 episodes in 2017 before NBC cancelled it because it was too similar to Law & Order. After Chicago Justice ended, Barbaro continued playing Valdez in Chicago P.D.

She first appeared in Season 4 when the Intelligence Unit needed legal assistance on a case. She worked with them, mainly with Detective Antonio Dawson. Dawson played a big role in both Chicago PD. and Chicago Justice, so Valdez crossing over into Chicago PD. made sense.

Her most significant appearance happened in Season 5, Episode 4. In the episode titled 'Snitch,' she stepped in as a prosecutor again and worked with Dawson as he returned to the Intelligence Unit. Her role helped show the connection between the legal system and the police force in the One Chicago universe.

Even though Valdez was not a major character, her role mattered because it showed how difficult it was for the Intelligence Unit to build cases. Voight’s team often ignored legal procedures, but Valdez represented the side that followed the rules. Her dynamic with Dawson showed the conflict between prosecutors and law enforcement, a common theme in the One Chicago franchise.

Barbaro appeared in Chicago PD. for four episodes, making her one of many recurring characters who crossed over into the show. After leaving One Chicago, she took on other roles. She was in UnREAL, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Hawaii Five-0. In 2022, she played Lieutenant Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. The movie was a huge hit, and she started getting more high-profile work.

Monica Barbaro (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

In 2025, Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She played Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic directed by James Mangold. The role helped push her career forward. Many of her former One Chicago co-stars congratulated her online, showing that she still had connections to the franchise even years after her last episode.

Monica Barbaro did not stay long in Chicago PD. but her character brought a legal perspective that added to the show. She never came back after Season 5 but her career kept growing. She became one of the most well-known actors to come out of the One Chicago universe.

The next episode of Chicago PD. will air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC. It is Season 12 Episode 14 and the title of the episode is 'Marie.'

