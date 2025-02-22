Who is KaDee Strickland on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

NBC's Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 as the first series in the One Chicago franchise. The show follows the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue workers of Firehouse 51 as they handle dangerous rescues while navigating personal challenges. Over the years, it has introduced new characters, some of whom become permanent fixtures while others play important but shorter roles.

One of the latest additions to the cast is KaDee Strickland, who joined Chicago Fire in season 13 as Monica Pascal. Her character is the estranged wife of Firehouse 51's new chief, Dom Pascal. However, Monica isn't a firefighter. She and Pascal have a complicated relationship, and their history is already proving to be one of the more interesting subplots of the season.

Strickland is no stranger to television. She has appeared in Private Practice, Secrets and Lies, and Shut Eye, among other shows. Her role in Chicago Fire is already making an impact, and as the season unfolds, fans are eager to see how her storyline with Pascal develops.

Everything you need to know about KaDee Strickland's role in the Chicago Fire

Dee Strickland plays Monica Pascal in Chicago Fire (Image via Getty)

KaDee Strickland joined Chicago Fire in season 13 as Monica Pascal, the estranged wife of Firehouse 51's new chief, Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney. Her character was introduced early in the season, and from the moment she appeared on screen, it was clear that her relationship with Pascal was anything but simple.

Monica had already moved to Chicago before him, having left Miami and, by extension, their marriage. Her reasons for leaving weren't immediately revealed, but tension between the two suggested there was more to the story.

Pascal's arrival in Chicago wasn't just about taking over as fire chief—it was also about trying to fix his marriage. Monica wasn't exactly welcoming. In her first scene, she made it clear how strained things were by changing the locks on their home before Pascal arrived. Despite this, their chemistry was undeniable. They fought and argued, but they kept coming back to each other.

Pascal's past in Miami created problems that followed him to Chicago. He had ties to people involved in dangerous activities. Monica wanted no part of that life. Moving to Chicago was her way of starting over. Pascal followed her because their story was not finished. At first, she kept her distance. Over time, she started to let him in again. That changed when she realized he was getting involved in risky situations again.

Monica has been worried about Pascal's safety. He started gathering evidence against a corrupt cop. She feared he was slipping back into the same patterns that drove them apart. That fear pushed her to take self-defense classes. She even signed up for shooting lessons, which Pascal did not like. He suggested she train with the Chicago Fire Department instead. That was his way of showing he cared about her safety.

Monica is not a firefighter or a paramedic, but her role is just as important. She helps show another side of Pascal. Their relationship reveals how personal lives and dangerous jobs create conflict. Her presence makes Pascal more than just another fire chief.

Their relationship remains uncertain. They might work things out or go their separate ways. What is clear is that Monica is not just a side character. She brings history, depth, and tension to the Chicago Fire.

The next episode of Chicago Fire is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC. This will be season 13, episode 14, titled Bar Time.

