"I would gladly replay this part": Daredevil Star urges fans to lobby Marvel for a comeback

Elodie Yung, who is known for her portrayal of Elektra in Netflix’s 2016 Daredevil series and The Defenders saga, has expressed the desire to reprise the role again. In an interview with Toofab, when asked about whether she would want to have a go at playing the character again, Yung replied in the affirmative and persuaded her fans to put a word across to Marvel Studios:

"You have to ask Mr. Marvel not me, because I would gladly replay this part."

The interview comes in the wake of Jennifer Garner reprising the role in the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Garner previously essayed the role of Elektra in movies namely Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005).

For the uninitiated, Elektra is a trained assassin in Marvel Comics who has gone from being Matt’s adversary to a love interest to an ally. Elektra, an important supporting character in the series, has had different runs in television series and movies.

What did Daredevil actor Elodie Yung say about her return?

Elodie Yung played Elektra in the Netflix and Marvel collaboration series Daredevil and The Defenders. With the Daredevil franchise canon in the MCU now, Elektra is set to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

However, Jennifer Garner playing the assassin lady in the movie led to speculations about Elodie portraying the same in Daredevil: Born Again. A YouTube channel, Toofab, asked Elodie about the same. Answering the question of whether she would be interested in taking on the role again, Elodie agreed.

Elodie explained how her fans asked her to make a comeback to the franchise and she has urged them to reach out to Marvel Studios and request "Mr. Marvel" to bring her in:

"I would love that. It’s so funny, my fans are like can you come back…I'm like ask Mr. Marvel."

Furthermore, Elodie pointed out that Elektra is an iconic female character:

"She’s fierce, she’s a sociopath, she’s so much fun, she’s an iconic woman."

When asked about Jennifer Garner playing Elektra in the upcoming movie, Elodie was all praise for the senior actor’s skills:

"Currently I’m not really fit and trained…she probably went through training…but I love her."

During the same interview, she went on to present a scenario where two Elektras could be put in a film.

What happened to Elektra in the Netflix series, Daredevil?

Both Jennifer Garner and Elodie Yung have portrayed Elektra (Image via Instagram)

Elodie Yung’s Elektra debuted in season 2 of Netflix’s Daredevil. She went on to play a prominent part in The Defenders saga. In the latter, both Matt and she got buried under a collapsing building. While Matt survived the accident, Elektra’s body was never found beneath the rubble, leaving her with an open-ended fate.

However, Elodie’s Elektra did not return in Daredevil season 3, coinciding with Netflix and Marvel parting ways. While there is no clear revelation from either Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock or the production house, the general understanding is that she died in front of Matt.

In recent times, Marvel and the MCU have seen some major changes. For one, Matt Murdock is joining the MCU canon, and all the other characters are likely to follow. That’s how Murdock (Charlie Cox) was seen as a lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And secondly, some of the characters considered dead are getting resurrected. Recently, D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, who had died in Hawkeye, was resurrected in Echo.

What is Elektra's secret?

Elodie hopes to be part of the franchise (Image via Netflix)

Different versions of the story have taken varied approaches towards the trained assassin, who is also Matt’s ally. In the 2003 movie, Elektra was stabbed to death by Bullseye. However, in the 2005 spinoff film about the titular character, she was resurrected by Stick.

Elektra was once trained to become the Black Sky by The Hand. While Matt had cleansed her soul once, her journey into the future of the MCU remains to be seen. While there is no word about Elodie’s inclusion in the Daredevil 3 series, there is no news about other cast members either.

While the movie has gone into production, the final cast list has not been officially announced. The series is expected to arrive in 2025.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for Deadpool & Wolverine, scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.