So far this is relaxing” — Jack Quaid's bold (and hilarious) step into waxing on Drew Barrymore’s show has viewers cracking up

The year 2025 has been keeping The Boys actor, Jack Quaid busy, with back-to-back film promotions for some of his highly anticipated projects. These include Companion which was released on January 31, 2025, and Novocaine which was released on March 14, 2025. Quaid has been interacting with fans via interviews and events for these films while revealing aspects of his personality outside of his roles.

On Monday's (March 17, 2025) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host wanted to test Quaid's pain threshold as his character in Novocaine doesn't feel any pain. Additionally, the test would let one audience member win a trip to Cape Town. In a video posted on the show's Instagram on March 14, 2025, the pain threshold challenge was revealed to be waxing his legs.

Barrymore was seen sitting with the materials required to go forward with the procedure. Quaid was game enough to lift his legs in the air as Barrymore tried to apply wax to his legs. While Barrymore chatted him up, Quaid stated that whatever she did up to that point felt incredibly good. He said:

"So far this is relaxing."

How was Jack Quaid's experience of getting waxed by Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show?

In the brief clip posted by the show's official Instagram handle on March 14, 2025, Jack Quaid appears to be stunned by his leg-waxing session at The Drew Barrymore Show. He lets out outbursts of pain and loud shrieks both times the strips were yanked off his leg to remove the hair.

It appeared that the second wax strip pull affected Quaid more as he was curled up on the couch, nearly motionless from the pain following that. However, he quickly recovered and joked about his smooth leg. He added that he believes many women go through the painful waxing process, and he considers them all heroes.

"Look at this patch. That is smooth. Not to generalize, but women do this a lot. You guys are heroes. That was a lot," he said

What did Jack Quaid say about his girlfriend on The Drew Barrymore Show?

While Drew Barrymore tried putting hot wax on Jack Quaid's leg, she asked him about his girlfriend whom he surprised on Valentine's Day by doing a sweet gesture. Quaid talking about the mariachi band he hired to surprise his girlfriend Claudia Doumit said:

"I wasn't in town, so I wanted to surprise her with something. I didn't realize you can just hire a mariachi band to show up somewhere, and so they showed up to my apartment."

What movie was Jack Quaid promoting on The Drew Barrymore Show?

Jack Quaid appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 17, 2025, as part of the promotions for his recently released action comedy film, Novocaine. During his interaction with Drew Barrymore, Quaid spoke about his film including some of its less-known aspects.

For instance, Quaid discussed his experience of filming the movie in Cape Town, which he described as enriching. He revealed the reason behind the same, mentioning that the location where he was staying was filled with seals. He shared that he became very fond of the sound seals living around him usually made. He also revealed that it brought him immense happiness.

The Drew Barrymore Show featuring Jack Quaid is available for watching on multiple platforms including Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime Video.

