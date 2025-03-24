Who is RonReaco Lee? Meet the actor who plays Kevin Moore in Tyler Perry's Duplicity movie

RonReaco Lee stars as Kevin Moore in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, a crime drama film that was released on March 20, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. He plays the role of police lieutenant Kevin Moore, a veteran officer who finds himself in the middle of a deadly shooting investigation while training a rookie as his partner.

The story of Duplicity centers around a high-powered attorney who takes on a personal case of bringing the killer of her best friend’s husband to justice. Perry serves as the writer, director, and producer of the project, which is part of his four-picture deal with Amazon Studios that was announced in 2022.

Duplicity has a runtime of 109 minutes. It marks RonReaco Lee's third collaboration with Tyler Perry as director. He was first cast by Perry in his 2009 film, Madea Goes to Jail. More than a decade later, Perry cast Lee in his Netflix thriller Mea Culpa, which was released on the streaming platform on February 23, 2024.

RonReaco Lee’s on-screen career

BET+ Red Carpet and Launch Party (Image via Getty)

Born in 1976, Atlanta, Georgia native RonReaco Lee first appeared before the camera at the age of 7 hosting the short-lived children’s television programming, Kid’s Beat. Following a number of smaller roles, Lee got his break in 1989, when he grabbed roles in three films—Unconquered, The Return of Swamp Thing, and Glory. The latter was a civil war drama and won three Academy Awards. Lee was cast as a mute drummer in the film.

In the following years, RonReaco Lee was cast in smaller roles in many films and television shows before joining the cast of Sister, Sister in 1997. Over the next 3 years and 36 episodes, he played the role of Tyreke Scott, a mechanic. After the series wrapped up, Lee appeared in multiple shows as a guest star, such as Girlfriends, The Shield, and Worst Week. He joined the cast of Let's Stay Together in 2011, which lasted for four seasons and 52 episodes.

RonReaco Lee also appeared in over 25 films in his career that spans over three and a half decades. His most notable films include How I Spent My Summer Vacation, Guess Who, and the three Tyler Perry films—Madea Goes to Jail, Mea Culpa, and Duplicity.

Kevin Moore: All about RonReaco Lee's character in Tyler Perry's Duplicity movie

In Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, RonReaco Lee stars as Kevin Moore, a veteran law enforcement officer who mentors a rookie as his partner. The officer soon finds himself embroiled in an investigation into a fatal shooting. This marks the first time Lee has starred as a police officer on screen, apart from a guest appearance on television.

Being accustomed to Perry’s directorial style allowed Lee to be more comfortable in his role. In an interview with Essence, the 48-year-old stated,

“When I went into Mea Culpa, I was a little anxious—not nervous, but anxious. I just wanted to deliver. But after that film, I realized Tyler trusts me. He taps me for roles for a reason… On the first day of filming, he looked at me and said, ‘We’re gonna have some fun with this one, Ron.’ And we did.”

Lee’s character, Moore, mentors rookie cop Caleb Kain, played by Jimi Stanton in the movie. Other members of the ensemble cast for Duplicity include Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley, Joshua Adeyeye, Nick Barrotta, and Shannon LaNier.

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity starring RonReaco Lee is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

