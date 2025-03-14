Watcher movie: Full list of cast explored

Watcher is a psychological thriller film written and directed by Chloe Okuno based on an original screenplay by Zack Ford. It follows a young American woman who moves to Bucharest with her husband, and discovers a stranger watching her from a building across the street. She slowly begins to suspect him of being a serial killer, but the confirmation comes through a harrowing experience.

Released in theaters in June 2022, the film marked the debut of Okuno as a feature director. It is also the first feature for the cinematographer, Benjamin Kirk Nielsen. The film premiered at the Sundance film festival of the same year, and was reportedly well received by the audience. The film is listed on the Rotten Tomatoes website with an 88% critic score.

Running for 96 minutes, the story is set in the picturesque city of Bucharest in Romania. The narrative closely resembles the work of Alfred Hitchcock, a pioneer in the genre. Watcher is available for streaming digitally on Fandango at Home and Amazon Video.

Who makes up the cast of Watcher?

Maika Monroe as Julia

Julia as Maika Monroe in Watcher (Image via YouTube/@Universal Pictures UK)

Maika Monroe leads the cast as Julia, a young woman who moves to Bucharest with her husband, and quickly realizes she was being watched by a stranger from across the street. Left alone for long stretches, Julia becomes paranoid that the person is a serial killer who has been in the news, and decides to confirm her suspicion at great peril to herself.

Born in Santa Barbara, California, Monroe has been a professional kiteboarder before finding fame on the screen. She has made horror and thriller films her niche, starring in films such as The Guest and It Follows, both in 2014, as well as Longlegs in 2024.

Burn Gorman as Daniel Weber/Watcher

Burn Gorman as Daniel Weber in Watcher (Image via Getty)

The titular role of the man watching Julia at her home is played by Burn Gorman, who is later identified as Daniel Weber. He works as a janitor in a strip club, and at one point accuses Julia of stalking him. Later, he confesses to following her saying that he lived a lonely life, before confirming her worst fears about him.

An English actor born in the United States, Gorman has numerous notable film credits under his belt, such as The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Pacific Rim (2013), Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018), and Beetlejuice (2024). He is also seen in multiple popular television series, like Game of Thrones, and The Man in the High Castle.

Karl Glusman as Francis

Karl Glusman as Francis in Watcher (Image via YouTube/@ Universal Pictures UK)

Gluaman portrays Francis, Julia’s husband who moves with her from Bucharest and abandons her by herself for long stretches as her gets busy with work in the new city. Francis initially dismisses Julia’s concern about being followed and calls out her paranoia about a serial killer at large, only to be faced with a frightening reality at the climax.

Starting off his on-screen career with television commercials, Glusman became famous for starring in the 2015 erotic drama Love. His filmography includes projects such as Nocturnal Animals (2016) and Greyhound (2020).

Supporting cast of Watcher

Monroe, Gorman, and Glusman are supported in the movie by a talented ensemble of cast, some of whom are listed as follows.

Tudor Petruț (The Graduates, Momentum) as Taxi Driver

Madalina Anea (The Hard Way, A Princess for Christmas) as Irina

Gabriela Butuc (A Roof Overhead, Closer to the Moon) as Flavia

Cristina Deleanu (Orgolii, Eroii nu au virsta) as Eleonora

The Watcher is available for streaming now across platforms.

