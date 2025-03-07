Serena Williams' $150,000,000-worth husband Alexis Ohanian gets brutal reality check from AI

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his experiment with AI after working with the software for the past two years. He was faced with a brutally honest reply after he prompted the platform to jot down his 'weaknesses and blindspots'.

Ohanian is a self-proclaimed tech geek and famously changed the way social media functions with the invention of the social media platform Reddit in 2005 with his roommates at the University of Virginia. He has also been a staunch supporter of the fair use of AI, as he also backed the usage of the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system after seeing it in use at an MLB training game between the Angels and the Padres.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the response, admitting that he was read by AI ''like a book''. While it did not criticize the $150,000,000-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) tech mogul, it advised him to 'take it slow' and 'strike balance in life' along with a key analysis of his lifestyle.

"You’re constantly tweaking, improving, and finding the best way to do things. That’s a superpower, but it can also be exhausting...Some things (especially in relationships or parenting) don’t need optimization, just presence. Olympia, for example, might not always respond to logic or efficiency—sometimes she just needs you to sit in the mess with her," he wrote on X (an excerpt).

The Reddit co-founder could use some of the valuable pieces of advice to recollect himself as he embarks on a new role after bidding for TikTok's acquisition.

Alexis Ohanian joins bid to acquire TikTok's US operations

Alexis Ohanian at an event- Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian has joined forces with business powerhouses Frank McCourt and Kevin O'Leary to bid to take over the US functioning of the social media platform TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Named 'The People's Bid,' this acquisition is aimed at providing a free and fair space of expression for the people of America.

McCourt, who is a former owner of the MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers, was delighted at this news as he said that Ohanian's inclusion will bring in a lot of technical perspectives to make it more user-friendly. In an exclusive with Reuters, he said:

“He has that broad portfolio of experience … of where social media was and, I think, a keen understanding of where it’s evolving. Where he can help mostly is validating but also socializing what we're doing.”

Alexis Ohanian also said that he was excited to be working on this project.

