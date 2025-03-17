Novocaine ending explained: Do Nate and Sherry end up together?

Novocaine is an action comedy film directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Paramount Pictures released the movie in the U.S. on March 14, 2025, starring Jack Quaid stars as the protagonist.

Quaid plays the role of Nathan 'Nate' Caine, an introverted assistant manager at a bank. He suffers from congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis (CIPA), which simply means he does not feel pain like the average human being. This inability to feel pain works like a superpower for him when he embarks on a dangerous quest to save a fellow bank employee named Sherry (Amber Midthunder).

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Novocaine. Reader's discretion is advised.

Believing that Sherry is the love of his life, Nate goes after the robbers who kidnap her during a heist at the bank. This decision puts his life and image at stake because the robbers try everything to injure him, with the cops initially believing that he is one of the criminals.

In the end, Nate survives the whole ordeal although that costs him several broken bones and body wounds. However, he manages to save what he wants so dearly: the love of his life, Sherry. The two continue to date once all is said and done.

Novocaine: Nate learns the truth about Sherry

After the robbers leave the bank, Nate takes a police cruiser to go after them to save Sherry. This puts the cops after him as they believe that he is one of them. Nate finds the first robber, Ben (Evan Hengst), and kills him. He takes his only friend, Roscoe's (Jacob Batalon) help to find the tattooist who had made the tattoo on Ben's arm.

Nate kills the tattooist, Zeno, and his assistant, and finds out Ben's address using the bank name the tattooist had given him. The house is not bereft of dangers as Nate ends up becoming a victim of the booby trap set up by Ben's brother, Andre (Conrad Kemp). Nate calls Roscoe for help. Andre arrives before Roscoe, which leads Nate to manipulate him into torturing him.

After Roscoe reaches the place, the two torture Andre together. They learn that the robber Simon (Ray Nicolson) is hiding with Sherry in an automobile shop. Roscoe misdirects the cop, which gives Nate the chance to escape and find Simon.

Meanwhile, as Simon is waiting for Ben to join them, it is revealed that Sherry is Simon's sister and a part of the plan. However, she detests the violence that her brother engages in and berates him for it. When Nate arrives, Simon tells him the truth and Sherry admits her mistakes while also revealing that she fell for Nate.

What happens to Nate at the end of Novocaine?

To Sherry's horror, Simon tries to crush a tired Nate under his car. When she dares Simon to kill her instead, he does not seem to have any qualms about it. Luckily, a cop named Duffy (Matt Walsh) arrives just in time and manages to injure Simon, who in turn kills the cop.

Amidst the chaos, Simon also injures another cop Langston (Betty Gabriel), and escapes in an ambulance. However, what Simon does not know is that a passed-out Nate is there in the vehicle. Sherry asks Roscoe to take Langston to the hospital while she goes after Simon.

Nate wakes up and uses a defibrillator on both himself and Simon. While the defibrillator shakes him up enough to fight again, Simon ends up losing control of the ambulance. In the fight that ensues, Simon hurts Nate so badly that a broken bone gets exposed.

Sherry arrives at the scene and begins to fight Simon. Meanwhile, Nate takes an adrenaline shot from the Epipen in the ambulance and sticks his broken bone into Simon's neck. Simon dies and Nate passes out.

Nate wakes up in a hospital a week later to find himself wrapped in casts. His sentence is six months of house arrest because Roscoe had helped the cops. Since Sherry also helped with the whole case, her sentence was also reduced.

In the epilogue of Novocaine set a year later, Sherry and Nate are still dating and she has only seven months of prison time left. In a sweet ending, the duo share a pie, which was the first food he had eaten with her.

Novocaine premiered in theaters on March 14, 2025.

