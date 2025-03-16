Is there a post-credit scene at the end of Novocaine? Explained

Novocaine is an action comedy film directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen that released in theatres on March 14, 2025. Written by Lars Jacobson, it stars Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, and Jacob Batalon.

The movie follows Nathan Caine (Quaid), a bank executive who is physically incapable of feeling pain. He falls in love with co-worker Sherry (Midthunder) and goes out of his way to rescue her when she is taken hostage by robbers.

With popular franchise leads Quaid (The Boys) and Batalon (MCU Spider-Man films) starring in the film, fans might expect Novocaine to contain a post-credit scene, teasing a sequel for the unflinching protagonist. However, that is not the case, as the movie with a 110-minute runtime features neither an end-credit nor a mid-credit scene.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Novocaine. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Nathan’s greatest assets in the film are his Congenital Insensitivity to Pain and Anhidrosis and an impenetrable plot armor. When Sherry is abducted during a Santa-themed bank heist by a group of criminals led by the sadistic Simon (Nicholson), Nathan uses them both to their fullest extent as he goes on a solo mission to save his new-found love.

How does Nathan survive taking on the criminal gang in Novocaine?

The peppy nature of Novocaine assures viewers that Nathan never runs the risk of actually dying. He manages to survive impossible situations with relative ease as he fights the bank robber using unconventional weapons at random locations, including a restaurant kitchen, a tattoo parlor, and a house rigged with traps.

Sherry’s betrayal provides the biggest twist in the narrative, as Nathan finds out that she was in on the bank heist from the very beginning. However, falling for Nathan herself, Sherry betrays her team of criminals at the end, ending up on the wrong side of Simon.

In the gripping climax, Nathan comes dangerously close to his end, but Sherry swoops in to save him in the nick of time. The gruesome final fight sequence takes place with the duo taking on Simon together and Nathan killing him using the bone of his own arm. What started off as the hero's journey to save the damsel in distress ended with each supporting the other.

Nathan faints as a result of his final violent encounter and wakes up in the hospital. It is not revealed how he gets there, but viewers can reasonably conclude that Sherry arranges for him to receive the help he needs, possibly risking being arrested in the process. Regardless, Nathan survives the entire affair without any lasting consequences of his severe injuries.

What does Novocaine’s ending signify for Nathan and Sherry?

Following the brutal climax of Novocaine, Nathan wakes up in the hospital, where a police officer tells him of the consequences he must face for his action. He apparently gets off easy with house arrest and probation, while Sherry gets herself incarcerated over her role in the robbery.

The epilogue comes a year later, when Nathan is seen fully recovered from his injuries. He continues to be friends with Roscoe and leaves while playing video games with him for his date with Sherry. Still in prison, Sherry celebrates her anniversary with Nathan in the prison visitation room, signifying that the latter has forgiven her for her betrayal.

The chemistry between Nathan and Sherry appears as strong as it was at the start. While counting the days till Sherry finishes her sentence, Nathan partakes in a cherry pie, suggesting he is no longer keeping himself from experiencing what the world has to offer. Sherry's presence in his life inspires him to take risks and adopt a new mindset, which he seemingly enjoys.

Novocaine is currently available to watch in theatres.

