Is there a post-credit scene at the end of The Electric State? Explained.

The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, is set in a dystopian world in the 1990s. It follows the story of an orphaned teenager named Michelle (Brown) who embarks on a journey to find her long-lost brother Christopher (Woody Norman), whom she previously believed to be dead.

Following a war between robots and humans, which the latter wins, humans become detached from reality due to their addiction to Neurocaster technology. Two years after the war, a robot named Cosmos visits Michelle and convinces her that he is the mechanical manifestation of Christopher.

Cosmos and Michelle discover they can find Christopher's human body through Chris Pratt's Keats. They manage to convince Keats and his sidekick, Herman (Martin Klebba), to team up with them. Together with other robots, they find Christopher, but the siblings' reunion does not last long as they realize that Christopher needs to die.

Although emotional, The Electric State's ending is sincere and well-rounded, with the humans returning to their everyday lives and Michelle urging everyone to make peace with the robots. However, many might wonder if the film has a post-credits scene due to its ending scene. The answer to that is no; it does not have a post-credits scene.

What is the ending of The Electric State?

Woody Norman as Christopher in The Electric State (Image via Netflix)

Christopher and Michelle's bond is portrayed as strong from the beginning of The Electric State. Consequently, Michelle always stayed hopeful that she would find her brother. The mechanical manifestation of Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) informs her that Christopher's still living body is at Sentre's Seattle headquarters.

Amidst a clash between humans, drones, and robots outside the Sentre building, Michelle finds Christopher's physical body. She is forced to use the Neurocaster helmet, which she had avoided until then, to contact her brother.

Once they meet, Christopher convinces her that the only way to make the world better is for him to die. This is because his genius brain is powering the Neurocaster technology, which is causing the decay of human society.

Although reluctant at first, Michelle disconnects her beloved little brother from his life support system. Then, she sends out a video message urging people to make peace with the robots and return to their normal lives.

Just before the credits roll, a dog is seen lapping up water in a landfill—the same landfill where Cosmos was dumped. A reflection of Cosmos can be seen in the water, implying that the robot has returned to life by suggesting that a fragment of Cosmos's consciousness remains. However, there is no post-credits scene that follows this open ending.

Why did Christopher have to die at the end of The Electric State?

Ethan Skater (Stanley Tucci), the evil tech mogul who founded Sentre's Neurocaster technology, had Christopher trapped for three years for his benefit. Through Cosmos, Christopher saw the predicament of robots and humans.

When Cosmos was brought back to Sentre headquarters, Christopher also saw the condition of his own physical body, which had formed a symbiotic relationship with the technology, and decided that it would be best if he died. So, he urged that his sister be the one to do it.

Millie Bobby Brown on why it was important for Michelle to let go of Christopher in The Electric State

In a Tudum article dated March 14, 2025, Millie Bobby Brown reflected on why Michelle had to let go of Christopher. She said:

"Michelle knew there was something missing within her life [after her family died in the car accident]. Once she realizes her brother is out there, I think she has this really beautiful journey … 'I must find him. I must get him back to me.'"

She continued:

"Toward the end, she realizes that in order to get him back, she has to let go of him and remember him for who he was. I think that letting go was very therapeutic and cathartic for her. It's exactly what she needed to move forward in her life."

The Electric State is available for streaming on Netflix.

