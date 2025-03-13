Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 in a mysterious role

Spider-Man 4 has got a casting update, with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joining the cast in a still-unknown role. The next installment in the franchise is set to start production before the year ends, and so far, there isn't a lot known about the movie's casting. However, according to Deadline in an exclusive article on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Sink will be joining the sequel from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Zendaya is anticipated to return as MJ in a minor role in the upcoming movie, but Marvel is yet to comment or confirm it. As for who Sadie Sink will be playing in Spider-Man 4, it remains a mystery, but Deadline's article suggests that leading theory about the Stranger Things star possibly playing the X-Men mutant Jean Grey.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie will get a new director in Destin Daniel Cretton, with the script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who have co-written all three movies from the franchise to date.

Sadie Sink was previously reported as a frontrunner for MCU's Jean Grey

Despite reports that Sadie Sink is joining Spider-Man 4, there are still no details about who she will be playing in the movie. However, she was reported as a frontrunner to play X-Men's Jean Grey in December 2024, although at the time, there was no project mentioned for her supposed casting.

The InSneider's Jeff Sneider reported in December last year that Sink was allegedly being considered for the role of Jean Grey. He elaborated on the tip during an appearance on The Hot Mic podcast by John Rocha on December 20 last year, saying:

"Sadie Sink [is] in line to be Jean Grey. I think it makes sense with her being in Stranger Things, [and] Stranger Things wrapping up next year, her schedule is pretty free after that."

Speaking of Stranger Things, Sadie Sink's role in the MCU film will come on the heels of her saying goodbye to playing Max Mayfield since the second season of the series. The show recently wrapped production for its fifth and final season, which is anticipated to be released later this year.

Spider-Man 4: Everything we know so far

There aren't a lot of updates about Spider-Man 4's cast and storyline so far, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton have been confirmed to direct the fourth installment. Writing duo Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will also return for the fourth release of the movie.

As for cast members, Tom Holland is the confirmed cast returning in the fourth installment so far, with the addition of Sadie Sink. However, Sony head honcho Tom Rothman told Deadline in 2022 that they hope to "get working on the next Spider-Man movie" with "that whole group" from the previous movies. It means that besides Holland, Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned could all return.

Story details of the upcoming film are also kept under wraps. However, producer Amy Pascal said during Deadline's Behind the Lens podcast in December 2024 that Spider-Man 4 will tackle Peter Parker focusing on being Spider-Man, leaving behind his life as Peter.

She referenced the cliffhanger in the prior release where Peter was forgotten by everyone, saying:

"We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker, and he was gonna focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard. So that's what the movie is about."

Tom Holland also gave an update on the production's timeline. He confirmed that filming would start in the summer of 2025 during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October last year. Meanwhile, the movie is set for a July 31, 2026, release date instead of the original date of July 24.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Spider-Man 4 as the year progresses.

