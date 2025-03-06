Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon announces engagement to girlfriend Veronica Leahov

Jacob Batalon— best known as Tom Holland's Spider-Man's best friend, Ned Leeds— is engaged. The Marvel star shared the news on his Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, with a series of pictures. He was decked in an all-black outfit, with a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt, as he got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Veronica Leahov, to marry him.

Per the pictures the Tarot actor shared on his social media account, the engagement was a nighttime affair, with candles littering the floor and a giant heart of red roses in the background with the words, "Will you marry me?"

Meanwhile, Leahov wore a glittering, bejeweled gown for the event, under a cream-colored fur jacket. He also shared a close-up picture of Leahov's princess-cut engagement ring, which appears to have an intertwining band, one having pavé diamonds. In the caption, he wrote:

"The beginning of the rest of our lives together."

Leahov also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the proposal, along with them sharing a kiss after she said yes to the "love of [her] life." In the caption, she wrote:

"A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I've ever known, and I can't wait to spend forever with the love of my life."

She also shared an Instagram Story of a clip taken shortly after the engagement. While their faces were cut off, they appeared to be wearing the same outfits and were still at the engagement location. In the clip, they were sharing a champagne toast, with Leahov wearing her diamond engagement ring. She wrote, "I'm still dreaming... The next chapter is already my favorite," over the clip.

In another Story, she shared her Instagram Post about the engagement with the words, "Fiancé era unlocked," along with a ring, diamond, and a fiery heart emoji.

Jacob Batalon receives congratulations following his engagement update

Fans, followers, friends, and co-stars flocked to the comments section to congratulate the Spider-Man actor, Jacob Batalon on his recent engagement to his girlfriend, Veronica Leahov. His Novocaine co-star, Jack Quaid, congratulated his fellow actor, writing, "CONGRATS MAN!!!! Well done, sir!!!"

Malaysian-Australian actor Remy Hii, who worked with Jacob Batalon in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, also said in the comments that he was "SCREAMING," seeing his fellow actor's engagement news.

More fans posted about the engagement news on social media, further sharing their best wishes for Jacob Batalon and Leahov. One fan also pointed out that it is the first time all of the Spider-Man cast are engaged, referencing Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement.

Per her Instagram and website, Veronica Leahov was originally from Moldova, before moving to Belgium and ultimately to the US, where she took her Master's in Interior Design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She currently works as a commercial interior designer, per her LinkedIn profile.

Not much is known about Jacob Batalon's relationship with Veronica Leahov. The Let It Snow star, however, frequently shares pictures of his now-fiancée and snippets of their relationship on his social media account.

