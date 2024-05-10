How long is the Tarot movie? Runtime explored

Tarot is a ghost-centric scary movie released on May 3, 2024. It features actors like Avantika, Jacob Batalon, Harriet Slater, and Adain Bradley. They play friends who find evil in some cursed tarot cards. With a runtime of 92 minutes, the movie follows the story of these friends after they didn't follow tarot card rules and let out terrible evil from the cards. Now, they must deal with what happens next and avoid dying.

This movie, made with $12.5 million, is for viewers over 13 years old because it has scary and violent scenes, some bad language, and other adult stuff. The idea comes from real tarot cards that tellers use to guess the future. Fans are excited about the movie, saying it's like another Final Destination movie but with tarot cards.

Tarot movie: An intense, cinematic horror ride of 92 minutes

The much-anticipated supernatural horror movie boasts a concise final runtime of 92 minutes. In just an hour and 32 minutes, Sony Pictures intertwines fate and fear as a group of friends grapple with the dire consequences of unleashing an evil from cursed cards.

The movie's taut duration is expertly designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It delivers a rapid succession of horror and suspense in a runtime that's just right for a heart-racing cinematic experience.

Plot synopsis and more

Based on Nicholas Adams’ 1992 novel Horrorscope, Tarot tells a story similar to many other horror movies where college students explore old, spooky houses, mess with cursed things, and accidentally awake a nasty curse. This theme is not new and reminds viewers of movies like The Cabin in the Woods, Ouija, Truth or Dare, and many others. Created by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, this film does not stray far from this beaten path.

The plot starts when a group is celebrating a birthday in an old house in the Catskills, and Haley, one of them, uses a tarot deck that doesn't belong to her. This breaks an important rule of tarot reading and triggers a dark prophecy about her friends to start coming true. The official synopsis, as per IMDB, reads:

"When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings, they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death."

Desperate for answers, the survivors visit a tarot expert, which leads them to a story involving an ancient curse from old Hungary. The rest of the movie follows their fight to stay alive and break the curse.

Despite interesting bits like evil predictions from the readings, beautiful hand-painted illustrations, and unique monsters on the cards, these aspects can't make the movie stand out. It runs for 92 minutes, rushing through scary moments without building real suspense or fear.

The movie offers a supernatural horror movie experience within a 92-minute timeframe. This duration ensures the film is adequate to develop its plot and characters yet concise enough to maintain audience interest.

