Welcome to the Family: Full list of cast in the comedy drama on Netflix

Welcome to the Family is a new comedy series that premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025. The show is a blend of dark humor and unforeseen events that change the trajectory of the lives of not one but two families.

The eight-episode Mexican series sees Cristina, a single mother who teams up with her father's new wife Luciana, an alcoholic, to hide the dead body of her father and forge his will so that they do not lose the house. The official logline reads:

Cristina, a struggling single mother who is exploited as a nurse, and Luciana, another single mother, a frustrated actress and an alcoholic, decide with their children, to hide the dead body of the tyrant who mistreated and disinherited them in order to change his will and avoid ending up living on the streets.

It further reads:

The clash of these two families will bring hilarious moments and delirious conspiracy plans, just to prove there is nothing as crazy as family love.

Welcome to the Family sees Marimar Vega in the role of the struggling single mother Cristina and Erica Buenfil as Cristina's new stepmother, Luciana. Several other actors star in the show alongside Vega and Buenfil.

Cast of Welcome to the Family

1) Marimar Vega as Cristina

Marimar Vega at Iberoamerican Fenix Film Awards 2018 (Image via Getty)

Marimar Vega appears as Cristina, a single mother of 3 kids who works as a nurse and is exploited at her workplace. When her father dies and excludes her from the will, she teams up with Luciana to change things in their favor.

Vega is best known for her roles in La Boda de Valentina and Daniel and Ana, which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival. She also appeared in the Netflix series Pact of Silence.

2) Erika Buenfil as Luciana

Erika Buenfil (Image via Getty)

Erika Buenfil plays the role of Luciana, a frustrated actress and an alcoholic. She is Cristina's stepmother and Raul Ruiz's current wife. She plays an active role in covering up her husband's death and forging his will.

Buenfil gained prominence with her role in the 1988 Mexican telenovela, Amor en Silencio. The movie earned her the award for Best Actress in 1989's TVyNovela Awards. Her other credits include the telenovelas, Marisol, Tres Mujeres, and Amores Verdaderos.

3) Ana Layevska as Olga

Ana Layevska at the True Detective: Night Country premiere (Image via Getty)

Ana Layevska portrays Olga, Raul's nosy neighbor. Olga discovers the truth about the plan Luciana and Cristina have hatched to cover up Raul's death and is curious to learn about his fate.

Layevska is a Ukrainian-born Mexican actress and singer. She has dozens of acting credits to her name, including Dra. Lucía: Un Don Extraordinario, The War Next-door, and Welcome to Acapulco.

4) Martin Altomaro as Moi

Martin Altomaro at the red carpet for Soy Tu Fan premiere (Image via Getty)

Martin Altomaro appears as Moi in Welcome to the Family. Moi is the brother of Cristina's husband who remains close to the family despite his brother's absence and acts as a supportive figure. Unaware of Moi's feelings for her, Cristina badmouths him.

Altomaro has been acting professionally since 1992 and has worked with acclaimed Mexican actors like John Malkovich, Carlos Cuarón, and Antonio Serrano. He is widely known for performing in the Mexican TV series, Soy tu fan.

Other actors who appear in Welcome to the Family

In addition to the aforementioned actors, several other stars appear in Welcome to the Family. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:

Carla Adell as Ines

Ricardo Selmen - Jorge

Alondra Garcia as Jana

Santiago Colores as Toto

Arturo Beristain as Raùl Ruiz

Gerardo Taracena as Alfonso Aldama

Marco Antonio Aguirre as Borges

Hernan Del Riego as Rolando Martinez

Ana Ortizharo as Majo

Erick Elias as Horacio

Ada Dorantes as Madre Superiora

Lucia Barrera as Teresita

Welcome to the Family is available for streaming on Netflix.

