Welcome to the Family: Everything we know so far

Welcome to the Family, also known as "Bienvenidos a la familia," is a new Netflix show that began streaming on March 12, 2025. This one-of-a-kind show blends dark humor, family dynamics, and strange events to create a captivating mix of comedy and thriller.

Ad

The ten episodes are already attracting considerable attention for their distinct perspective on family-centered stories. The series draws inspiration from Jeff Sharlet's book The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power.

The story follows two single moms whose lives are turned upside down when Gonzalo, Cristina's father and Luciana's husband, unexpectedly dies. The women must hide his body and fabricate his will so that their strange neighbors and a cop in love don't find out about it.

Ad

Trending

The episode titles are Eduardo, The Freezer, The Drum Kit, The Painting, Lola, Adela, Grandma, Miquel, and The Accident.

Welcome to the Family premiered on March 12, 2025

Ad

Welcome to the Family shows that Ángela and her family are financially struggling and are about to be kicked out of their home. This prompts her to see her estranged father, Eduardo, to ask for a loan.

As she gets to know him again, she is caught off guard by a party at his house, where she encounters an old friend she didn't expect to see. Meanwhile, her family is facing numerous problems.

Ad

Nando and Ángela plan to see a lawyer, Sara needs a drum kit for her talent show, and Eduardo's editor wants to see the first chapter of his book. Things worsen when Raül Dorado delivers some bad news to Ángela and her family, and Fran discovers the worth of an important painting, which could change everything.

Nando is drawn back to Lola, his ex-girlfriend, and seeks to use their business, Electropipes, for money laundering. Meanwhile, Fran faces a difficult decision. As more secrets are revealed, Adela begins to suspect that Eduardo may have died and shares her theory with her husband. Meanwhile, Ángela accidentally consumes magic mushrooms, which adds to the chaos.

Ad

Ad

To get Eduardo's car back, Ángela has to make peace with her mother. Meanwhile, Fran inadvertently serves as a mediator between Àlex and her boyfriend. As tensions rise, Miquel's suspicions deepen. Following a car accident, the family is questioned, which leads to shocking news. The series looks at how families work, how secrets work, and how complicated relationships can be.

Dark humor and lighthearted family drama blend together in the plot, making it both amusing and thrilling. Despite their differences, the two women must work together to keep their secret from being revealed.

Ad

The entire series, Welcome to the Family, was filmed in Mexico City, one of the largest entertainment hubs in Latin America. The lively atmosphere and diverse settings of Mexico City provide a genuine and dynamic backdrop that brings the eccentric characters and plot to life.

The cast of Welcome to the Family includes Marimar Vega and Erika Buenfil, Luciana and Daniela Sánchez Reza.

Welcome to the Family is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback