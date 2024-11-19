What is Netflix’s Temple series about? Explained

Temple series is a British crime fiction television show that aired in 2019. Although not based on a true story, the series is inspired from the Norwegian version "Valkyrien" and belongs to the genres of drama, crime, and thriller.

Recently added on Netflix, it centers on Mark Strong who plays Dr. Daniel Milton. He was a highly respected surgeon who opened up an unlawful clinic in the tunnels beneath London's Temple tube station to save his wife Beth from a fatal disease.

This underground clinic even treats criminals and individuals who cannot seek help from regular medical facilities. The series ran for two seasons from 13 September 2019 to 9 December 2021 on Sky One.

Main plot of Netflix’s Temple series

Temple series features Dr. Daniel Milton (Mark Strong), a surgeon who, after learning that his wife, Beth (Catherine McCormack), has a fatal illness, opens an underground clinic in the tunnels underneath Temple Underground Station in London. Daniel takes matters into his own hands after failing to discover a treatment through conventional medical means.

In order to pay for his wife's treatment, Daniel conducts experimental treatments and the clinic treats individuals who are unable to obtain appropriate medical care. Anna (Carice van Houten), a medical researcher, and Lee (Daniel Mays), a station employee, help him. Daniel engages in more unlawful and immoral activities as the clinic expands.

Daniel's actions increase the possibility of conflict with law authorities and violent criminals. The story delves into his battle to save his wife while also dealing with the consequences of his actions.

Temple investigates issues of ethics, morality, and desperation. Daniel's decisions raise problems regarding what is appropriate under severe circumstances.

The show focuses on how Daniel's choices affect his life and those around him, combining aspects of criminal thriller and medical drama. It examines the extent to which he will go in order to ensure his wife's existence.

Additional details about Temple series

The Temple series' cast includes Mark Strong as Dr. Daniel Milton, a doctor struggling with personal troubles. Carice van Houten plays Anna Willems, a major player in Daniel's life, and Daniel Mays plays Lee Simmons, a pivotal figure in the tale. Catherine McCormack portrays Daniel's wife, Beth Milton, who endures her own struggles.

Lily Newmark plays Daniel's daughter, Eve Milton, who brings a new viewpoint to the family. Craig Parkinson and Chloe Pirrie portray detectives, while Ryan McKen also plays a significant part.

The series has been praised for being a dark and suspenseful artistic medium, with audiences particularly praising Mark Strong's performance as a man caught between the moral compass and a desperate urge to save his wife. First aired on Sky One in the UK, Temple has recently been added on Netflix, which exposed its international viewership.

Closing thoughts

Temple mainly portrays the trajectory of commercial physician Dr. Daniel Milton into illegal medicine to save his wife. Although Temple season 3 has not yet been officially announced, it is still possible.

Season 2 finale's open ending has left fans wondering for another season. According to Daniel's actor Mark Strong, Temple was intended to be a trilogy, and some of the season 3 episodes have already been written. If this happens, the characters will be placed in an entirely different environment for the upcoming season of Temple series.

