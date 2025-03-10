6 parenting lessons one can learn from watching 'Gilmore Girls'

Gilmore Girls is an American television comedy-drama series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. The series debuted on October 5, 2000, and ran for seven seasons, with its final season concluding on May 15, 2007.

Known for its wit and multigenerational appeal, Gilmore Girls was a WB staple, peaking as its second-highest-rated show in season 5. It became a cult hit in syndication, thrived on streaming after joining Netflix in 2014, and reunited for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

The series follows single mother Lorelai and her ambitious daughter Rory in the fictional town of Stars Hollow. As Lorelai dreams of running an inn and Rory pursues an Ivy League education, they juggle family tensions, quirky townspeople, and close friendships.

Through their journey, Lorelai handles the challenges of parenthood while Rory faces the trials of growing up, both striving to achieve their dreams. Here are six parenting lessons one can learn from watching Gilmore Girls.

'Nobody is perfect,' and other parenting lessons one can learn from watching Gilmore Girls

1) It's not so bad to be friends with your kids

Lorelai and Rory have a best-friend dynamic (Image via Instagram/@warnerbrostv)

One of the biggest critiques of Gilmore Girls is Lorelai's best-friend dynamic with Rory. Many parents believe friendship with their kids can undermine authority, but the show demonstrates that a strong bond, when balanced with parental authority, can be valuable.

Lorelai supports Rory when she gets caught breaking into the Chilton office with Paris, encouraging her to take responsibility instead of simply covering for her.

At times, Lorelai crosses boundaries, like when she and Rory team up to prank Jess by wrapping his car in a cellophane. While their friendship brings them closer, moments like these show the importance of maintaining a balance between being a parent and a friend.

2) Nobody's perfect

The show teaches one that nobody is perfect (Image via Instagram/@gilmoregirls)

The most pessimistic—yet realistic—aspect of Gilmore Girls is that Lorelai and Rory aren't perfect. They can be inconsiderate or make lapses in judgment, which makes them more relatable.

For example, after receiving disappointing news from Yale, Rory impulsively steals a yacht, showing that even the seemingly perfect 'girl next door' makes huge mistakes. Though furious, Lorelai continues to support Rory, reminding viewers that growth matters more than perfection.

3) Leave personal baggage out of parenting

The mother-daughter duo faces fallouts as well (Image via Instagram/@gilmoregirls)

One of Lorelai's biggest faults is how she constantly complains to Rory about her parents. While she has valid grievances, her bitterness influences Rory's relationship with Emily and Richard.

When Rory gets accepted into Yale, she initially resists because of her mother's issues with her grandparents. Later, her conflicted feelings about them are a reason why she moves in with them when she gets expelled from Yale. This reinforces the manner in which parental baggage can impact a child's choices.

4) Gilmore Girls proves that it takes a village

The cast of Gilmore Girls (Image via Instagram/@gilmoregirls)

Although Lorelai raised Rory on her own, she was never truly alone. Gilmore Girls emphasizes the importance of having a support system—whether it be family, close friends, or even an entire tight-knit community like Stars Hollow.

When Rory is devastated by her breakup with Dean, the town rallies around her. Miss Patty, Babette, and even Luke offer their support, with Luke going so far as to make her a giant ice cream sundae. This moment illustrates that help and comfort can come from unexpected places.

5) When to use the "Mom Card"

The show aptly portrays the need for boundaries (Image via Instagram/@gilmoregirls)

Lorelai maintains a relaxed approach to parenting but enforces strict boundaries when necessary. She understands that effective parenting is not about exerting control over every situation but about intervening at the right moments.

When Rory decides to leave Yale, Lorelai does not indulge her but instead sets a firm boundary, even at the risk of straining their relationship.

Similarly, when Rory secretly spends the night with Dean despite being in a relationship with Logan, Lorelai does not allow their close friendship to prevent her from holding Rory accountable for her actions.

6) Encourages pursuing one's dreams

Lorelai continues to pursue her dreams as a single parent (Image via Instagram/@gilmoregirls)

Throughout Gilmore Girls, Lorelai consistently prioritizes Rory while remaining committed to her own aspirations. She exemplifies that motherhood and personal ambition are not mutually exclusive and that pursuing one's dreams does not require sacrificing one's children.

Starting as a maid at the Independence Inn, Lorelai works her way up, ultimately achieving her goal of opening the Dragonfly Inn with Sookie. Through her perseverance, she proves that personal fulfillment and parenthood can coexist.

By witnessing her mother's dedication, Rory learns the value of determination and hard work—lessons that guide her toward Yale and a career in journalism.

Viewers can watch seven seasons of Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

