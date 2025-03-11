Who is Carlos Valdes? Lauren Graham says The Flash alum is Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman's "baby daddy"

Carlos Valdes recently opened up about his experience as a new father just days before Lauren Graham publicly confirmed that he is the father of Mae Whitman's six-month-old son, Miles.

The Flash alum shared his thoughts on balancing parenting with his career while starring in Broadway's Hadestown. Speaking to People in an interview published on March 3, Valdes revealed:

"Not a lot of people know this, but I'm a dad, a relatively new dad. It's my personal preference that I don't share more beyond that, but being a Broadway dad... let me tell you, it's not for the faint of heart!"

Carlos Valdes is a Colombian-American actor and singer, best known for his portrayal of Cisco Ramon, also known as Vibe, on the CW's series The Flash. Born on April 20, 1989, in Cali, Colombia, he studied at the University of Michigan, where he collaborated with the theater group StarKid Productions, contributing to musicals like Me and My D**k and A Very Potter Musical.

He is known for his role in the Hulu series Up Here, Gaslit, and others. The 35-year-old actor also expressed how fatherhood has influenced his portrayal of Orpheus in Hadestown in his interview with People.

While Mae Whitman announced the birth of her son, Miles, in August 2024, she did not publicly disclose the identity of his father. However, on the March 10 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Parenthood actress Lauren Graham revealed that Valdes is Whitman's "baby daddy."

"They’re in New York now. Carlos, her baby daddy, is on Broadway in Hadestown, which I feel happy to plug because he's fantastic in it, Carlos Valdes," Graham said.

Graham further stated that Mae Whitman would not be staying in New York permanently. Despite the public revelation, representatives for Whitman, Valdes, and Graham have not responded to media inquiries regarding the confirmation.

Mae Whitman's pregnancy announcement and parenthood connection

Mae Whitman, known for her roles in The DUFF and Parenthood, announced her pregnancy in May 2024 via Instagram but did not mention the father’s identity at the time. She shared a photo alongside Lauren Graham and Parenthood costar Miles Heizer, writing:

"Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"

Following her announcement, she posted updates on her pregnancy, including a babymoon trip in June 2024, where she shared that she was "huge and happy but achy." In August 2024, Mae Whitman gave birth to Miles and introduced him on Instagram.

"From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth, we were besotted," she wrote. "He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he's our best friend."

She also revealed that her son's name was inspired by her Parenthood co-star Miles Heizer, who played her younger brother on the NBC drama.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Whitman lent her voice to the character Annie in Netflix's animated series Skull Island, which premiered in 2023. The series follows a group of explorers on thrilling adventures involving colossal creatures, including King Kong, as reported by IMDB.

Although Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes starred as love interests in the 2023 musical series Up Here, the two had not publicly confirmed their off-screen romance.

