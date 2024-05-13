Mae Whitman net worth: Fortune explored as Parenthood star announces pregnancy 

Mae Whitman surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy on Instagram on Mother’s Day. In a post made on May 12, 2024, the Parenthood star shared a series of pictures on the social media platform, noting how “Mother’s Day is looking a little different this year.” Alongside the pictures featuring her on-screen and off-screen family, Mae Whitman wrote:

"Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"

As Mae Whitman shared pictures with her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, netizens were reminded of Mae’s character in Parenthood, who was also pregnant in the final season.

Mae Whitman has portrayed Amber Holt on Parenthood for six seasons. The show revolves around the three generations of the Braverman family and has been extremely popular amongst the masses. While Parenthood debuted on March 2, 2010, the series concluded in January 2015.

In addition to the show, Mae Whitman is known for her roles in other hits such as The Bondage, Boogeyman 2, Valley Girl, and many shows like JAG, Judging Army, Max Steel, Century City, and Desperate Housewives. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has amassed a net worth of around $5 million.

Exploring Mae Whitman's career and other details

As Mae Whitman shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, fans, followers, and even colleagues. The actress's throwback pictures from her Parenthood days sparked a wave of comments from the show’s fans, many of whom were nostalgic about the show, which aired almost a decade ago.

Expand Tweet

May Whitman's journey in the entertainment industry began at the tender age of 2 when she provided a voice-over for a Tyson Chicken commercial. Thereafter, she appeared as a child actor in many shows and films, such as When a Man Loves a Woman in 1994, Independence Day, and One Fine Day in 1996.

However, the actress rose to success only after she signed NBC’s Parenthood in 2010, where her character, Amber, was portrayed as a rebellious teen. The show won many awards, including the Television Academy Awards, PRISM Awards, Young Artist Awards, and even the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Whitman's diverse career in shows, movies, and TV commercials has helped her earn big bucks, as Celebrity Net Worth reported that the actress’ net worth currently is $5 million. Additionally, the website reported that she had purchased a lavish home in California for $2.5 million, and later sold it to Sally Pressman for $3.1 million. In 2021, she bought another property in Pasadena for $2.9 million.

Expand Tweet

As her pregnancy announcement continues to garner the attention of the masses, many are curious about the father of the child, as she has not mentioned anything about the same. In August 2021, she revealed on X that she is pans*xual, as she tweeted on the platform, stating:

"I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pans*xual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

As congratulatory messages continue to flood Mae Whitman’s post, the actress has not yet acknowledged them or given more updates on her pregnancy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback