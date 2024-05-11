"This news might be disappointing to fans": SM Entertainment releases statement announcing WINWIN's exclusion from WayV's upcoming album release

On Friday, May 9, SM Entertainment released a statement updating fans about WINWIN's exclusion from WayV's upcoming album that's scheduled for June 2024. The statement revealed that the idol will not be participating in the same due to his prior schedule with a Chinese drama filming.

"We understand this news might be disappointing for fans looking forward to WayV’s comeback," mentioned the statement.

Since the filming would not only take up time in his schedule but would also require him to be in China, WINWIN would naturally be unable to be a part of WayV's comeback. However, following the announcement, the idol received a lot of criticism for supposedly prioritizing his activities as an actor rather than as an idol.

While this gave rise to several debates between fans and netizens, the idol soon took to his Bubble account to explain his stance. He revealed that the information about WayV's comeback was only revealed around the end of March, by which time he had already fixed his schedule for the Chinese drama.

The last-minute notice of the comeback left him helpless and he couldn't accommodate both the filming of the Chinese drama and WayV's comeback into his schedule.

WINWIN personally addresses his exclusion from WayV's comeback following SM Entertainment's statement

Recently, SM Entertainment revealed that the Chinese subunit of NCT, WayV, will be returning with a new album in June. However, on May 9, SM Entertainment released a statement explaining that member WINWIN will not be a part of the comeback due to his filming schedule for a Chinese drama. Here's what the statement read:

"Hello, We wish to inform you about WINWIN’s involvement in the upcoming activities of WayV. Due to his commitments with a drama filming schedule in China, WINWIN will unfortunately not be able to join WayV for the new album scheduled for release in June."

SM Entertainment continued:

"We sincerely ask for your understanding and support. We hope you continue to show your enthusiasm and warm support for WayV as they return soon with new music and performances. Thank you for your continued love and support."

However, the statement caused a lot of confusion among netizens. Since the information on how and when the schedules were planned was not made public, many netizens believed that WINWIN was neglecting his duties as an idol. Therefore, he took to his Bubble account to explain his stance. Here's what the idol wrote:

"At the end of last year, I got told by the team that we would start preparing a new album in May. So from January to April this year, I participated in the TV series shooting, but the plan to produce the album was suddently brough forward to the end of March. At that time, I was on the set, shooting my main scene, and I really couldn't adjust the time to participate in group activities."

WINWIN continued:

"In order to participate in the new album, I have communicated with the team about various alternatives, but the final result is that it is a pity that I can't participate in this comeback. I want to say sorry to WayZenNi who are looking forward to our WayV's comeback. I also wish that WayV's comeback can achieve good results. I will be here to support everyone."

Following the reveal of the idol's part of the story, fans couldn't help but criticize SM Entertainment's lack of planning and management of schedules, which eventually led to WINWIN's exclusion from WayV's comeback.