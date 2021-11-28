NCT’s WinWin signs up with Chinese label YUEKAI Entertainment, leaving fans surprised

WayV and NCT member WinWin has surprised fans by reportedly signing up with the Chinese entertainment label YUEKAI Entertainment without getting out of his contract with SM Entertainment.
WinWin, aka Dong Sicheng, is a popular Chinese K-pop idol who happens to be a member of NCT and its sub-units NCT 127, NCT U, and the Chinese NCT sub-unit, WayV. His first appearance on an NCT-related music release was NCT #127, NCT 127’s first mini-album.
The star, who has been making his foray into acting for a while, is shooting a drama in China. While the news of his new agency has not come out of the blue, it has still left several NCTzens flabbergasted.
WayV’s WinWin is reportedly filming director Li Mu Ge’s drama under YUEKAI Entertainment
The news of the 24-year-old’s new agency was brought to light by Chinese actor and singer Liu Yu Ning. On his latest live stream on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, the entertainer revealed that WinWin has signed with the label YUEKAI Entertainment, to which Liu Yu Ning himself belongs.
He said:
“If you want to become an actor, you should sign with our company. In fact, I met Winwin a couple of days ago, and he also signed with our company. He would have a smooth path to success. He is currently filming director Li Mu Ge’s drama.”
Liu Yu Ning revealed that the duo first met three years ago when they appeared on the variety show, My Brilliant Masters.
“We first met through a variety show ‘My Brilliant Masters’ 3 years ago. I haven’t seen him since, but I was able to meet him again as he came to sign the contract with our label.”
This is not the first time WinWin has been associated with the Chinese label. On October 18, there was another rumor that the NCT member had been invited to a YUEKAI Entertainment event.
While fans were taken by surprise, most supported Winwin’s decision, citing the alleged ill-treatment of the Chinese idol by SM Entertainment.
It does not look like WinWin plans to leave his older agency or quit NCT and its subunits. YUEKAI Entertainment and SM Entertainment have a partnership, which would allow Winwin to be part of both agencies at once.
While SM Entertainment will look after his music career and NCT, YUEKAI Entertainment will reportedly take over his blooming acting career back in China. Former f(x) member Victoria also holds a similar dual contract.
Meanwhile, it looks like WinWin’s acting dreams are about to take off. The Wenzhou, China, native had established his own studio in China in September.
On September 30, SM Entertainment had confirmed the reports, saying:
“WinWin recently established a personal studio for his acting activities in China.”
However, the agency confirmed that WinWin’s new studio — basically a one-man agency — is only for his acting efforts in China and that he is not quitting WayV.
Incidentally, the aspiring actor’s numerous fans were recently outraged at his absence in the teaser for NCT 2021’s Universe album, with WINWIN trending on social media.