NCT’s WinWin signs up with Chinese label YUEKAI Entertainment, leaving fans surprised

WayV and NCT member WinWin has surprised fans by reportedly signing up with the Chinese entertainment label YUEKAI Entertainment without getting out of his contract with SM Entertainment.

WinWin, aka Dong Sicheng, is a popular Chinese K-pop idol who happens to be a member of NCT and its sub-units NCT 127, NCT U, and the Chinese NCT sub-unit, WayV. His first appearance on an NCT-related music release was NCT #127, NCT 127’s first mini-album.

The star, who has been making his foray into acting for a while, is shooting a drama in China. While the news of his new agency has not come out of the blue, it has still left several NCTzens flabbergasted.

WayV’s WinWin is reportedly filming director Li Mu Ge’s drama under YUEKAI Entertainment

The news of the 24-year-old’s new agency was brought to light by Chinese actor and singer Liu Yu Ning. On his latest live stream on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, the entertainer revealed that WinWin has signed with the label YUEKAI Entertainment, to which Liu Yu Ning himself belongs.

He said:

“If you want to become an actor, you should sign with our company. In fact, I met Winwin a couple of days ago, and he also signed with our company. He would have a smooth path to success. He is currently filming director Li Mu Ge’s drama.”

Liu Yu Ning revealed that the duo first met three years ago when they appeared on the variety show, My Brilliant Masters.

“We first met through a variety show ‘My Brilliant Masters’ 3 years ago. I haven’t seen him since, but I was able to meet him again as he came to sign the contract with our label.”

This is not the first time WinWin has been associated with the Chinese label. On October 18, there was another rumor that the NCT member had been invited to a YUEKAI Entertainment event.

It's common that lots of c-members of k-groups who wanna have a career in c-market, sign subcontract with c-company.

It's a trilateral effort: artist, main company, c-company. Only&All-Sicheng-WINWIN-윈윈 @SichengAll It's common that the studio/company of an artist/artists established the partnership with these kind of companies based on different aspects of the needs.

The common pattern is to sign subcontracting for dividing the management of a specific part of artist's activities. It's common that the studio/company of an artist/artists established the partnership with these kind of companies based on different aspects of the needs. The common pattern is to sign subcontracting for dividing the management of a specific part of artist's activities. Like WINWIN's main contract is still in SM, his acting contract is in YueKai Ent, for his c-management.It's common that lots of c-members of k-groups who wanna have a career in c-market, sign subcontract with c-company.It's a trilateral effort: artist, main company, c-company. twitter.com/sichengall/sta… Like WINWIN's main contract is still in SM, his acting contract is in YueKai Ent, for his c-management. It's common that lots of c-members of k-groups who wanna have a career in c-market, sign subcontract with c-company.It's a trilateral effort: artist, main company, c-company. twitter.com/sichengall/sta…

While fans were taken by surprise, most supported Winwin’s decision, citing the alleged ill-treatment of the Chinese idol by SM Entertainment.

this user ☻ @wayvisuaIs call me dramatic but im crying that winwin was included in the video teaser. My wayv boys completed 😭 call me dramatic but im crying that winwin was included in the video teaser. My wayv boys completed 😭

cal @belIaurent let’s make one thing clear. winwin didn’t merely leave his original unit. he was pulled out of it with no statement nor explanation except for winwin himself having to tell fans he couldn’t promote ss/regulate during a vlive. sm has never clarified bc they don’t care about him. let’s make one thing clear. winwin didn’t merely leave his original unit. he was pulled out of it with no statement nor explanation except for winwin himself having to tell fans he couldn’t promote ss/regulate during a vlive. sm has never clarified bc they don’t care about him.

Why though? Whhhhyyyy?

Did they not see the pros of accepting this offers not just for Winwin but also whole group? ☁️ Yunqi World ☁️ @yunqi_world Some "known rejections" by SM:



Weibo by MBM Staff about WINWIN:



Talent, Effort, Popularity, Appearance are all top-notch.



MBM Director Team tried all ways to get WW resources, while his company acted so indifferent.



MangoTV Drama? Rejected

MasterHe's contacts? Rejected



1/3 Some "known rejections" by SM:Weibo by MBM Staff about WINWIN:Talent, Effort, Popularity, Appearance are all top-notch. MBM Director Team tried all ways to get WW resources, while his company acted so indifferent.MangoTV Drama? RejectedMasterHe's contacts? Rejected1/3 https://t.co/rFVvGqGBsE SM gatekeeping Winwin?Why though? Whhhhyyyy?Did they not see the pros of accepting this offers not just for Winwin but also whole group? twitter.com/yunqi_world/st… SM gatekeeping Winwin? Why though? Whhhhyyyy? Did they not see the pros of accepting this offers not just for Winwin but also whole group? twitter.com/yunqi_world/st…

It does not look like WinWin plans to leave his older agency or quit NCT and its subunits. YUEKAI Entertainment and SM Entertainment have a partnership, which would allow Winwin to be part of both agencies at once.

While SM Entertainment will look after his music career and NCT, YUEKAI Entertainment will reportedly take over his blooming acting career back in China. Former f(x) member Victoria also holds a similar dual contract.

Shane || VOTE SVT ON MWAVE WEBSITE!!! @SVTForLife_17 @allkpop Stop panicking everyone. Yuekai entertainment is an acting company. It's the home of famous actors and actresses in China such as Yang yang and Angelababy. This only means that Winwin will be acting. @allkpop Stop panicking everyone. Yuekai entertainment is an acting company. It's the home of famous actors and actresses in China such as Yang yang and Angelababy. This only means that Winwin will be acting.

7. @bkppwayv @allkpop in case y’all are confused, it doesn’t mean he’s leaving SM. Yuekai has a partnership with SM. F(x) victoria did the same thing, where she was co-signed with Yuekai and SM. Music is managed by SM and Yuekai is solely for acting projects in China. @allkpop in case y’all are confused, it doesn’t mean he’s leaving SM. Yuekai has a partnership with SM. F(x) victoria did the same thing, where she was co-signed with Yuekai and SM. Music is managed by SM and Yuekai is solely for acting projects in China.

Meanwhile, it looks like WinWin’s acting dreams are about to take off. The Wenzhou, China, native had established his own studio in China in September.

On September 30, SM Entertainment had confirmed the reports, saying:

“WinWin recently established a personal studio for his acting activities in China.”

However, the agency confirmed that WinWin’s new studio — basically a one-man agency — is only for his acting efforts in China and that he is not quitting WayV.

Incidentally, the aspiring actor’s numerous fans were recently outraged at his absence in the teaser for NCT 2021’s Universe album, with WINWIN trending on social media.

