5 C-dramas starring your favorite K-pop idols: SEVENTEEN Jun's Exclusive Fairytale, NCT WinWin's Sweet Games, and more

When compared to K-dramas in terms of popularity, C-dramas or Chinese dramas, come right next in rank, boasting a huge range of genres and intriguing stories. While it is no secret that many K-pop idols participate or get featured in K-dramas, there are also a handful of Chinese K-pop idols who have starred in hit C-dramas.

For several years, only Korea-based K-pop idols were seen extending their career directions into acting through their features and leads in K-dramas. However, as more and more multicultural K-pop idols enter the industry, there have been quite a few instances where the Chinese members of K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, WayV, and more, pop up in Chinese television series as well.

5 C-dramas that feature your favorite K-pop idols: SEVENTEEN's Jun, NCT's WinWin, and more

1) Exclusive Fairytale: SEVENTEEN's Jun

Starring Zhnag Miao Yi and SEVENTEEN's Wen Junhui, Exclusive Fairytale, stands first on the list of C-dramas featuring K-pop idols. Released on July 27, 2023, the show is an adaptation of an IP novel written by Yi Jin, titled Once We Come Across Love. The show narrates the life of two childhood best friends who gradually realize the blossoming love between them.

The series is still ongoing with a fresh episode landing on the internet every Thursday. It's expected to have a total of twenty-four episodes, and viewers can catch a hold of the show through the streaming platforms Viki or iQIYI.

2) Fall In Love With You Again: Super Junior's Siwon

Out of the list of C-dramas starring K-pop idols, two Super Junior members have bagged their spots. The first one is Siwon, with his 2015 series, Fall In Love With You Again. The K-pop idol stars as the main male lead, and his co-stars are Wang Luo Dan and Yuan Hong.

The story revolves around the narrative of a 36-year-old woman who gets a chance to redo her life when she returns to her 22-year-old self, following a car accident. Given that she was unhappy with her married life, she tried to prevent the marriage from happening, which resulted in an inevitable love triangle.

3) When You Walked In: Super Junior's Zhoumi

The next Super Junior member, whose show appears on the list of C-dramas starring K-pop idols, is Zhoumi. Released in 2012, When You Walked In was one of the much-appreciated shows of its time, given its unique and intriguing plot structure.

The main lead, played by Calvin Chen, is ordered to look for his chairman's long-lost granddaughter. Since the chairman's relationship with the granddaughter turned rocky following the death of her parents, the main lead acts as the mediator between the two to help them mend their relationship. Slowly and eventually, the main lead and the granddaughter fall for each other.

4) Sweet Games: NCT's Winwin

Another one of the recent C-dramas starring K-pop idols is Sweet Games, which was released on August 11, 2023. Starring NCT or WayV's Winwin and He Hong Shan, the story revolves around the story of two college students, where the male lead was one of the many people who had a crush on the female lead.

Nine years later, the two unexpectedly cross paths with each other, and their lives get intertwined professionally, forcing them to spend more time with each other. However, the awkwardness between them soon settles down, giving space for love to bloom between the two.

5) One and a Half Summer: 2PM's Nichkhun

The last on the list of C-dramas starring K-pop idols is One and a Half Summer, which was released in 2014. Starring 2PM's Nichkhun, Jiang Jin Fu, and Xu Lu, the show revolves around the campus life of three young adults as they navigate through the prime years of their lives.

The male lead played by Nichkhun, who's a Chinese American, visits China for his higher studies, with a passion to find the love of his life. Mixed with fun, adventure, and romance, the show stands as a typical campus life series.

As more and more K-pop idols pop up in C-dramas, fans are yearning for more Chinese K-pop idols to embark on their acting careers.