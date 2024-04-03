8 iconic scenes from the Monsterverse, ranked

The Monsterverse has gained immense popularity in recent times. The Warner Bros. property consisting of King Kong and Godzilla has multiplied in numbers and fans over the years.

The Godzilla franchise began in Japan in 1954 with Ishiro Honda's Godzilla, whereas the Kong franchise started in the US in 1933 with RKO Picture's original, King Kong, directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack.

The King of Monsters and the Titan of Apes have provided endless entertainment for the last decade or so. With incredible fight sequences, over-the-top cinematography, and rooted storytelling, the films on the monsters have proved to be a hit at the box office.

The first film of the Monsterverse was released in 2014, with Godzilla. Since then, 5 films in the franchise have been released, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire being the most recent offering.

8 scenes from the Monsterverse that deserve a rewatch, ranked from worst to best

8) Journey to the Hollow Earth - Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

One of the most cinematic moments from the Monsterverse features Kong traveling to the Hollow Earth. As Kong leads the Apex team to their final location down the Antarctic tunnel, the audience gets a view of Kong's home. The journey consists of beautiful views of an Earth created justly using CGI, making it an iconic scene.

7) Kong versus the giant squid - Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Kong is the king of Skull Island, but that doesn't stop predators from attacking him. When Kong sits by a lake to tend to his wounds, he is attacked by a deadly giant mire squid. As the squid wraps its tentacles around Kong's leg, the latter is rendered motionless. However, he regains his composure and stomps on the squid's head, killing it instantly.

6) Rodan versus King Ghidorah - Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

The Monsterverse is known for its deadly fights, but none are as satisfying to watch as King Ghidorah fighting the bird-like Rodan. When Rodan rises from the volcano and attacks Monarch's pilots, they turn him towards King Ghidorah's territory. The ensuing fight is won by the king, proving his worth as a beastly monster.

5) Battle at sea - Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

The battle at sea between the two monsters is a memorable one. As Kong is transported to Antarctica, the finned monster attacks the vessel with all his might. Godzilla, being a water creature, dominates the fight with the ape. However, the humans on the ship intervene and end the fight prematurely.

4) Preston Packard fights Kong - Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Samuel L. Jackson's character fought a deadly battle with the King of Apes. Forming an elaborate plan, Preston tries to take Kong down on Skull Island. After luring Kong to a lake, Preston lights it on fire, thus attempting to end Kong. However, the ape survives the fire and Preston gets killed by a skull crawler.

3) Fire-breathing Godzilla - Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla is known to have the power of Atomic Breath. While fighting King Ghidorah, Godzilla used the boost from the nuclear detonation and the powers he absorbed from Mothra to finally defeat the three-headed king. A thermo-nuclear Godzilla wreaked havoc on the beast, killing it for good.

2) The fight of the titans in Hong Kong - Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

This epic fight took place in Hong Kong. The King of Apes, armed with an atomic hammer, proved to be a match for the Titan of the Seas. Both equally strong and dangerous, the fight featured some great shots showing the immense strength of the beasts. With Godzilla the winner of the fight, he leaves Kong to die at the end.

1) Godzilla & Kong vs. Mechagodzilla - Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

The two beasts coming together to fight one common enemy is the highlight of the Monsterverse genre. The mechanical combination of the two titans forms a formidable enemy. Fighting the Mechagodzilla alone, Godzilla was on the brink of death. At that moment, Kong intervenes to save the water monster. After an incredible fight, Godzilla powers Kong's hammer to defeat the Mechagodzilla. The Titans then acknowledge the other and go their separate ways.

