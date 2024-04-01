All Monsterverse movies and shows, ranked in chronological order of release dates

The Monsterverse franchise has carved out a comfortable space in the current cinematic landscape, mostly featuring superhero films. Anchored by the formidable figures of Godzilla and Kong, the Monsterverse has gathered both critical and commercial acclaim for its compelling storyline and action sequences.

The franchise now has five movies and two TV series, expanding the lore of the giant beasts to epic proportions. The battles between godly creatures have audiences hooked, and they can't seem to get enough of the monsters.

The fifth film of the franchise, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, is currently in theatres. Here is a list of all the Monsterverse films and shows the chronological order to watch before going into the new action spectacle

The list of all Monsterverse films and shows, and where to watch it

Godzilla (2014, Prime Video, Apple TV)

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures started the Monsterverse with the beloved city destroyer, Godzilla.

The eponymous film starts with a history of humanity's encounter with Godzilla, and the mission of 1954, when Godzilla was killed using nuclear weapons. The movie thus established the Monsterverse as a world where humans and monsters exist together.

The film had an ensemble cast of Elizabeth Olsen, Bryan Cranston, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Kong: Skull Island (2017, Netflix, Apple TV)

Kong: Skull Island is chronologically the first film in the Monsterverse, as it is set in 1973, before the events of the 2014 Godzilla. Like the original King Kong movie, it shows an island where giant creatures exist in violence. Kong is the King of the island, still ripping apart reptiles, until a group of people in helicopters starts shooting at him.

The film starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L Jackson, laid the foundation of an epic clash.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV)

This film starring Mille Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, and Sally Hawkins marks the return of Godzilla to fight King Ghidorah, who has been released by eco-terrorists. Ghidorah awakens other monsters called Titans to create havoc and destroy cities.

King of Monsters got an underwhelming response from audiences and failed to perfom well at the box-office.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021, Prime Video, Apple TV)

Godzilla's attacks compel humans to retrieve a power source from Hollow Earth, home to colossal creatures called Titans. Kong is transported from Skull Island to Hollow Earth, setting the stage for an inevitable clash with Godzilla.

Released post-pandemic, the film starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebbeca Hall, and Eiza González, received positive responses from both critics and the box office.

Skull Island (2023, Netflix)

This Netflix animated venture is the first TV series of the Monsterverse. The show is essentially a survival story set in the 1990s, about a group of shipwrecked people who find themselves on Skull Island. Now they must fight hungry reptiles and face Kong to survive.

The show earned its place in the Monsterverse lore with its engaging plot, energetic characters, and engaging storyline. The series was liked by audiences worldwide.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023 - Apple TV)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is essentially a family story about two siblings investigating their missing father's connection with Monarch. In this show, we get to see the origin and functions of the covert monster monitoring organization.

This show starring Anna Sawai, Mari Yamamoto, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, and Ren Watabe expanded the scope of the franchise.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (2024, In Theatres)

The latest venture of the franchise, Godzilla X Kong, was released in cinemas on March 29, 2024. The film is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall, Nicola Crisa, Dan Stevens, and Brian Henry in prominent roles.

The film has opened to critical and commercial success, making over $194 million worldwide on its release day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kong and Godzilla are characters from two of the greatest films of all time. 1933 King Kong, is often considered an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, and the 1954 Japanese film Godzilla, was a metaphor for the nuclear holocaust. Hence, the popularity and success of the Monsterverse franchise is rooted in the golden age of cinema.