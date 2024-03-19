Who are the villains in Godzilla x Kong? Details explored

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit the big screens soon and expand the legendary's Monsterverse cinematic universe in brand new ways. The last time viewers saw these two titans, they were going at each other's throats, hellbent on making sure only one of them came out as the King of Monsters in Godzilla vs. Kong, but this time we will see the duo team up to take out a new threat.

The teasers and trailers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have teased many titans set to appear in the film. It will also feature a brand new villain called the Skar King and has teased another new antagonist that hasn't been officially revealed yet.

The Skar King and Shimo are the villains of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The two big titular titans in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire won't just be going up against one big enemy, but two of them at the same time. The first villain in the film is Skar King, a titanous orangutan who seems to be the primary villain of Kong in the film. And from what has been shown of him in the promos, it certainly looks like he will be putting up a big fight.

While not many details are known about him, the trailers showcased him as the leader of an army of apes inside the Hollow Earth. Throughout the Monsterverse, it was revealed that Kong was the last of his kind, but that doesn't seem to be the case in The New Empire. The Skar King will also be equipped with the spine of a titan that he will use as a weapon in the film.

Alongside Skar King, the film will also feature the titan Shimo, another new creation of the Monsterverse, whose name was revealed through toy leaks. The promos for the films have only slightly teased the character, but have not shown him fully yet aside from some glimpses here and there. He seems to be the villain for Godzilla.

Shimo is a Japanese word that means white and cold, and in the trailer, the reptilian titan can be seen shooting a bolt of Frost at Kong. While the trailers haven't provided a clear look at him yet, the toys released for the movie sure have.

Which other titans are in Godzilla x Kong?

Aside from the titular titans along with Skar King and Shimo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will also feature a new titan named Suko, who is basically a mini Kong. The titan can be seen in the Hollow Earth in the promos for the film, and will also aid Kong during his fight with the Skar King.

The promos have also teased the return of Mothra, who was last seen in Godzilla: King of The Monsters. In there, she died fighting King Ghidorah, and it looks like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be bringing her back from the dead.

Fans can check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire when it releases in theatres on March 29.