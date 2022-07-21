Fall Guys reveal Godzilla skins returning and plush: Date, price, and more

Starting today, Toho’s Godzilla returns to Fall Guys for a limited time with some amazing cosmetics. A series of skins are available for purchase with a Mechagodzilla skin in the Season Pass. On top of that, fans can preorder a Fall Guys “Godzilla” plush on the Fall Guys website, which will be shipped in October 2022.

Fans of Fall Guys can also look forward to a nameplate and nickname in the game, all of which will be available for the next few days. What can players pick up in this limited-time sale, and what are the details on the plush?

Fall Guys brings Godzilla back with skins, and a plush to preorder

Mediatonic is no stranger to collaborations and is bringing back their Godzilla content with some fantastic skins. Cosmetics for Godzilla, Godzilla 1995, Mothra, and King Ghidorah can be purchased with Show-Bucks, and the Season Pass will feature a Mechagodzilla skin as a reward.

The cosmetics can be bought individually or as a series of bundles. There is a bundle with Godzilla and Godzilla 1995, and a bundle with Mothra and King Ghidorah, which also comes with a nameplate and nickname. The cost will be 1,800 Show-Bucks for these bundles.

The skins will remain in the game for purchase until July 25, 2022, but the Mechagodzilla skin will stick around for longer. Since it’s in the Season Pass, it will stay until Season 1 comes to a close on August 29, 2022.

The cosmetics are done in a style that blends Toho’s creations with Fall Guy's cuteness, with King Ghidorah’s arms being the monster's other two heads. In addition, there is also the Godzilla plush. This item is presently available for preorder.

The purple, 28cm tall plush is purple and represents Godzilla, looking similar to a skin someone might find in the game itself. Made by ItemLab, it stands on its own and is constructed of 100% recycled polyester.

It costs $39.99, and while it can be preordered now, it won’t be released until October 10, 2022. Fans who remember the 2020 Godzilla skin in the game will find this plush to be incredibly familiar.

Mediatonic has been on a roll since going free-to-play, with collaborations such as Halo, Sonic, Pusheen, and many others. The game has seen incredible success since going free-to-play, boasting over 20M players in the first 48 hours. This latest collaboration begins today and will be available for a limited time.

