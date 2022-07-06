5 best Fall Guys crossover skins of all time

When it comes to customization in Fall Guys, there's no shortage of cute and adorable options for the players. Players can use plenty of costumes to customize the looks of their beans. Players have plenty of different ways to get these costumes, and the developers also hand them out routinely. While the game has its costumes, the special ones are the crossover skins.

Fall Guys has collaborated with many other video games and designed costumes based on those titles. These crossover costumes represent some of the most iconic characters in the world of video games. Players can select them to ensure that their beans or in-game characters stand apart from the rest.

Thankfully, there are plenty of crossover costumes, as Mediatonic keeps adding new crossover events with more games.

5 Fall Guys crossover skins are a must-have for any player

5) Doom Slayer

Fall Guys have creepy costumes that add a sense of peculiarity to the otherwise charming setting. Over the years, the Doom series has been the grandfather of modern FPS games. The game has set itself as a gorefest where players get the perfect raw action and shooting. It all centers around the Doom Guy - the all-powerful being whom the monsters fear.

In the third season of the game, the developers introduced three costumes from the game. Apart from the Doom Guy costume, the Cacodemon and Cyberdemon-themed designs were also available. Each of these three costumes costs 6 Crowns each and is quite different from the usual setting of the game.

4) Sonic the Hedgehog

Movies, games, animation - Sonic the Hedgehog is no ordinary video game character. The blue-dyed speed machine has created a space of its own and is a really old character in terms of its origin. Sonic has recently had several video game titles and successful movie adaptations. But that's not all, as the Sonic-themed costume was made available to the players of Fall Guys.

Released in Season 2, it was one of the game's first major crossover events. So naturally, the costume cost 10 Crowns, which is quite steep, but players had the option to get it with Kudos.

3) Ezio Auditore

It's unlikely that someone who has played video games hasn't heard Ezio's name. Part of the Assassin's Creed universe, the stealthy killer, has a fandom of its own. Thanks to different titles, Ezio created such a legacy that some gamers still go back to the older games due to their sheer quality.

June has been an important month for Fall Guys as the game has had a relaunch. It has made its debut on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch, and the game has also become free-to-play.

Getting the Ezio outfit is relatively easy, but players will need to open their wallets unless they have 950 Show Bucks. The Ezio costume comes as part of the opening node of the premium path. So, as soon as players unlock the premium path, they will get the costume.

2) Godzilla

The iconic Kaiju has been making its footfall in the world of video games with a recent entry in Call of Duty Warzone. However, it was Fall Guys who had collaborated with the monster much before Operation Monarch took place. One has to go back to Season 5 when a costume inspired by Godzilla arrived in the game.

That's not all, as a new and fiery variant was added later, much to the delight of the fans. There is also news of other creatures from the monster verse, including Mothra, who will debut in the game's upcoming seasons.

1) Gordon Freeman

The Half-Life series is considered one of the iconic names in video games. The game's protagonist Gordon Freeman is one of the earliest collaborations in Fall Guys. The costume came before the game itself and was added in an extremely exclusive fashion.

The Gordon Freeman Headcrab costume was only available to those who pre-ordered the game on Steam. The Headcrab variant adds a legendary enemy to the costume in a hilarious fashion. This costume also happens to be one of the rarest in the entire game.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

