Fall Guys x Pusheen: When will the skins be released?

Fall Guys faced a busy period following a major switch in June when the popular battle royale decided to go free-to-play. Mediatonic had promised there would be plenty of new content, and the first signs of it are here. Based on the latest news, players will get two unique costumes as the game collaborates with the popular cartoon cat, Pusheen.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame ahhhh it's happening!



we're so excited to be collaborating with Pusheen, to bring Pusheen and Super Pusheenicorn to Fall Guys!



they'll be in store in just 2 days 🦄

Fall Guys has a long history of crossovers and collaborations since its launch in 2020. In its early days, players got costumes inspired by Godzilla and Sonic the Hedgehog, among others.

Plenty of costume options are available to players. Thankfully, Pusheen and Super Pusheenicorn will have different models of introduction. Here's all the important information related to the two costumes that players should be excited about.

Fall Guys introduces two adorable skins with the latest Pusheen crossover

Earlier on July 12, Mediatonic announced their upcoming collaboration with Pusheen. The two costumes that will be available are Pusheen and Super Pusheenicorn, with both of them arriving at the in-game store.

These costumes will likely be very straightforward and debut on July 14. Based on the information from the reveal trailer, the costumes will likely be in the store until July 19. The prices and exact method haven't been informed, and it remains to be seen what path Mediatonic follows.

Several crossover costumes have been made available in Fall Guys in the past. They're usually available for a certain amount of Crowns, and a similar process will likely be followed. The required number of Crowns will possibly be revealed on July 14.

For now, players must wait as the content becomes available within the in-game store. However, there is plenty of stuff to do now, as the first season after the game's relaunch is going on.

With crossplay and cross-progression, players can enjoy two great benefits. On the one hand, they can switch from one platform to another and carry on with the same progress. On the other hand, they can play with their friends without caring much about what their platforms are. Players have the option to opt-in and out of crossplay when matchmaking occurs.

Fall Guys goes free-to-play

Following an earlier announcement, Fall Guys went free to play in June. It also debuted its console version on Nintendo Switch and Xbox as the developers have implemented the benefits of crossplay and cross-save.

The game has always been known for its peculiar adoption of the battle royale genre. Unlike other titles, players don't have to kill each other; instead, they must survive tricky platform-based puzzles. Fans can enjoy the entirety of the game at no additional cost, and there's plenty of fresh content for them.

Mediatonic has provided loads of rewards to both new and older players. This involves a fine legacy pack with several different types of goodies. The free-to-play date has also marked the start of the first season.

There are plenty of missions, rewards, and a brand new seasonal pass. Season Pass has free and premium options, and the latter includes some more interesting crossover skins like the one from Assassin's Creed.

