Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong announced! Taking a look at first details revealed about the upcoming comic

Fans have seen the Justice League take on villains like Darkseid, Starro, and Doomsday, among others. However, they have never seen the group go up against what are considered some of the biggest monsters of all time. Just over the weekend at ComicCon, it was revealed that DC's most iconic team will face off against some of the most iconic monsters of this generation in Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong.

Coming from writer Brian Buccellato, artist Christian Duce and colorist Luis Guerrero, Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will be a showdown like no other. Teasing the first details, it promises a fight for the balance of the Earth and pits two of the biggest titans against some of DC's most popular heroes. This is what the comic is all about.

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will be about restoring the balance to the planet

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con alongside covers illustrated by Jim Lee, the first details for the comic were revealed by Entertainment Weekly. They sat with the team of Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce, and Luis Guerrero to discuss exactly what readers can expect when going into the story.

Buccellato was quick to reveal how the story will be about establishing the balance to Earth.

With Godzilla being in the mix, of course, that's what fans can expect as the King of the Monsters is all about making sure he stays on top of the food chain. When he arrives in the DC Universe, that balance is disturbed.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Buccellato said that one of the great things about Godzilla was that he is "obviously not a villain" but he isn't a hero either. He continued that Godzilla is all about restoring balance and the order of nature.

"So when Godzilla ends up in this world with metahumans and superheroes and supervillains, things are upset. So that's going to make Godzilla want to do what Godzilla does, which is create order," he told the publication.

This particularly fits with the modern Godzilla films that have been out as well. Starting off with Godzilla (2014), followed by Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong, the films saw Godzilla fight a battle for Earth while trying to restore a natural balance. Unfortunately, though, Kong's role in the comic itself wasn't revealed, but Buccellato revealed that Kong and Godzilla won't be the only monsters in the story as well.

He said that there would be more monsters but noted that he isn't "allowed to say" which ones. He added that Kong and Godzilla weren't the "only two giant monsters" the Justice League will face. Buccellato further noted that things will "get crazy."

Buccellato also revealed that the Justice League will consist of members like Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Hawkgirl, and Supergirl. Jim Lee's art teased Batman going up against Godzilla in a huge mech suit designed by him. Meanwhile, a showdown between Superman and the giant monster was also highlighted.

Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will be set in its own separate DC continuity as well. So, if fans haven't been caught up with the recent comics, then they don't have to worry as they can jump straight into the story. The comic series itself will also be seven series long.

Fans can check out Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong when it hits stores on October 17, 2023.