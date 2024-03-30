Fact Check- Is there an end credit scene in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which premiered on March 29, has captivated fans with its titanic battle between Kong and Godzilla. Contrary to popular belief, this MonsterVerse entry has no post-credit scenes.

The decision to cut post-credit scenes from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is consistent with director Adam Wingard's previous work, and the franchise's history, allowing viewers to enjoy the entire story without any additional material.

Although the lack of end credits piqued viewers' interest, the film's release without them keeps the focus on the historic conflict between the legendary titans, which excites fans looking to delve deeper into the MonsterVerse canon.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

How does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire end?

In the film, the Skar King faces off against Godzilla, Kong, and their allies in a pivotal battle that concludes the story. The plot delves into the mythology of Kong and his people, the humans exploring the Hollow Earth, and plenty of monster-on-monster action.

The movie's main plot revolves around Kong's journey through the Hollow Earth, where he meets hostile giant apes while looking for his people. Kong confronts the Skar King's formidable weapon, Shimo, after learning of the Skar King's criminal plans, with the help of a young ape named Suka.

Meanwhile, the human characters—Ilene, Trapper, Bernie, and a Monarch military member—travel to the Hollow Earth to investigate the mysterious signal. They encounter the Skull Island Iwi tribe, who have relocated underground to keep an eye on the Skar King.

Jia, the last Iwi to live on the surface, fulfills a prophecy by summoning Mothra, a crucial component in the conflict with the Skar King. As the battle heats up, Kong, wearing a mechanical arm brace, approaches Godzilla for help. Following a bloody battle near the Egyptian Pyramids, Mothra convinces Godzilla to team up with Kong.

Skar King and Shimo are still wreaking havoc in Rio de Janeiro as the epic clash goes on. The pivotal moment occurs when Shimo rebels against the Skar King, allowing Kong to defeat the Skar King and form a new union with Godzilla, Mothra, and the human race, thereby changing the MonsterVerse.

Are there any teasers or hints about a sequel in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

There are hints and teasers about a possible sequel in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film establishes a new status quo in the MonsterVerse, presenting new possibilities for future installments. The film's conclusion leaves room for more inquiry into Godzilla, Kong, and Mothra's alliance, as well as the humans' ongoing role in the developing story.

The lack of a post-credits scene allows the movie to focus on organic storytelling in future projects, leaving fans to speculate on where the franchise will go next.

What is the runtime of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a runtime of 115 minutes. This length allows the film to explore a variety of plotlines, including Kong's journey through the Hollow Earth, the human characters' investigations, and the changing dynamics between Godzilla, Kong, and Mothra.

What is the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

The plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire follows the aftermath of the events in Godzilla vs. Kong, where Godzilla and Kong must unite against Mechagodzilla. In this sequel, a mysterious power emerges from the Hollow Earth, prompting Godzilla and Kong to team up. The plot delves into the Titans' secret history, revealing the existence of an Iwi tribe faction that has lived in the Hollow Earth since time immemorial.

Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads,

"Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island's mysteries."

These beings can control gravity and communicate telepathically. The story unfolds as Kong journeys through the Hollow Earth in search of his people, encountering hostile giant apes and eventually confronting the Skar King, a malevolent force seeking to dominate both the surface and the Hollow Earth.

The film is currently showing in theaters in the United States, with tickets available through platforms such as Fandango and Cinemark. The movie is only available in theaters and IMAX.