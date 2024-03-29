Where was Godzilla x Kong: New Empire filmed? All shooting locations explored

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire was released worldwide on March 27, 2024. The highly anticipated movie is the sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures, the movie is the 13th one involving King Kong and the 38th involving Godzilla. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

On December 4, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: New Empire. Since then, the trailer has amassed a staggering 31 million views. The production and distribution company dropped a second trailer for the movie on February 14, 2024.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. "

It continues:

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Given the expanse of a movie like Godzilla x Kong: New Empire it is quite natural for the makers of the movie to use elaborate locations around the world. The movie was primarily shot at multiple locations in Australia. Besides this, some scenes from the movie were also shot in Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Egypt.

Shooting locations of Godzilla x Kong: New Empire explored

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire is made at a staggering budget of approximately 135 million dollars. As mentioned already, the movie has been filmed across multiple locations around the world. According to the movie's IMDb page, these places are:

1) Queensland, Australia

One of the primary locations in which Godzilla x Kong: New Empire was shot was in Australia. Parts of the movie were shot in Queensland, the second-largest state in the country.

Boasting a varied natural topography comprising mountains and water bodies, Queensland served as an ideal location for the filming of the movie. In the state core filming took place around the Gold Coast and the Village Roadshow Studios, Oxenford.

2) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Parts of the movie were also shot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If one looks closely they may be able to spot the locations. However, some may find it difficult to spot the places, given the heavy amount of CGI used in some of the scenes.

Much like Queensland in Australia, Rio too boasts of scenic mountains and extensive water bodies. Having been under the Portuguese regimen in its early years, the state comprises some historical assets of great significance.

3) Mexico

Parts of the movie were shot in Mexico, a country located in the southern part of North America. The country's geographical location serves as an interesting addition to the filming. One of the prime locations used by filmmakers for filming in Mexico is the mountains.

4) Hong Kong

The bustling streets of Hong Kong also occupy a prominent part in Godzilla x Kong: New Empire. The special administrative region is a tourist hotspot and has some of the best locations ideal for filming.

The makers of the movie took full advantage of the city's rich heritage and exquisite geography to add more substance to the movie.

5) Cairo, Egypt

In the first few seconds of the official trailer for Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, one can spot the majestic pyramids of Cairo, Egypt. In the film too, the location has been heavily used to depict some fighting sequences.

The sand along with the use of CGI served as an ideal spectacle for the movie.

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire is currently running across theatres around the world.