Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ticket sale - Showtimes and region explored

The highly anticipated American monster film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to be released on Friday, March 29, 2024. It will follow up on the events from the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong and continue Godzilla and Kong's epic saga.

Godzilla, a nuclear-empowered prehistoric sea monster, will be seen battling Kong, a giant ape from Skull Island. The upcoming film has been directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film stars Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, and Kaylee Hottle. Fans have been waiting nearly three years to get tickets to the upcoming film and can buy them on websites including Fandango and AMC.

Which theaters are showing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be screened in several theatres around the country, including IMAX, AMC, Regal, and Landmark. Tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are available through Fandango, Regal Theatres, Cinemark, and Atom Tickets.

Here is a list of a few of them:

AMC DINE-IN Block

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan Ave.

AMC River East

Chicago ShowPlace ICON

AMC NEWCITY

Landmark Century Centre

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Wrigleyville

AMC Cicero

Harper Theatre

AMC Galewood Crossings

Fans can visit Fandango's official website for up-to-date information about the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tickets as it may vary. Fans can reserve their place for the showtimes starting with Thursday evening previews on March 28, 2024, by purchasing tickets before that. They will be able to watch the fight between Godzilla and Kong along with a new threat in theatres using the Fandango platform to buy tickets.

Is Godzilla vs. Kong available on Netflix?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released on Friday, March 29, 2024, and its prequel Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Since the film is yet to be released in theatres, Netflix does not have Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Additionally, there has been no announcement about when it will be available on the streaming platform.

Among the upcoming film's notable cast members are Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown. Fans of the franchise can expect an exciting cinematic experience from the film, which has a duration of one hour and fifty-three minutes.

The Godzilla and King Kong movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, directed by Adam Wingard is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong and the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise.

During an interview with PTI, Adam Wingard said:

"The cinematic landscape is just so different now and it is interesting because Marvel has kind of, at least to a certain degree, run its course in terms of its popularity, as big as it was at its peak."

The 41-year-old director said that the world is "going through an interesting cultural moment" as Godzilla is more popular than he ever was.

The film explores the history of Skull Island and the Titans while following Godzilla and Kong as they band together to battle a mystery Hollow Earth threat.

The film explores the history of Skull Island and the Titans while following Godzilla and Kong as they band together to battle a mystery Hollow Earth threat. This film depicts a battle between Godzilla and Kong, as humans learn about their shared origins and connection to Skull Island's mysteries.

The film premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on March 25, 2024, before being released internationally on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The film's official release date in the US is Friday, March 29, 2024.