Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to continue the epic clashes between the iconic titular monsters. The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong features both returning actors and fresh additions to its cast, promising to deliver another thrilling installment in the MonsterVerse franchise.

Notably, stars from the last film, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård, are absent from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Among the cast members making a comeback are Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Rebecca Hall, who will be returning characters in this MonsterVerse chapter. Director Adam Wingard has also added new members to the group, like Dan Stevens, to explore other facets of the film.

Returning cast and characters in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Rebecca Hall portrays Dr. Ilene Andrews

Reprising her role from Godzilla vs. Kong., Hall, a London-born actor, gained recognition for her work in The Prestige (2006) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). In this movie, she continues as the expert linguist studying Kong on Skull Island and the adoptive mother of Jia, portrayed by Kaylee Hottle.

Kaylee Hottle returns as Jia

A character with a deep connection to Kong, Hottle, born in Atlanta, Georgia, is known for her role in Godzilla vs. Kong and has appeared in the TV series Magnum P.I. (2021). Her portrayal of Jia, the adopted daughter of Dr. Ilene Andrews, is central to the storyline, as she shares a unique bond with Kong.

Brian Tyree Henry reprises his role as Bernie Hayes

A conspiracy theorist, he was introduced in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Born in North Carolina, Henry is recognized for his performances in Atlanta and Bullet Train (2022). Bernie's intelligence and bravery are going to prove crucial in the film.

New characters in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Dan Stevens joins the cast as Trapper, a titan veterinarian. Stevens, a Wales-born actor, is known for his roles in Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast (2017). His prior collaboration with director Adam Wingard in The Guest (2014) makes him a fitting addition to the MonsterVerse sequel.

Alex Ferns portrays Mikael, a new character in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Ferns, a Scottish actor, is known for his roles in EastEnders and The Batman (2022).

Fala Chen plays the Iwi Queen, another new character in the sequel. Chen, born in China, is recognized for her performances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and The Undoing (2020).

Rachel House appears as Hampton, a character introduced in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. House, a New Zealand actor and director, has been featured in Whale Rider (2002) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

About the film

Viewers saw the dramatic battle between the titular Titans in Godzilla vs. Kong, which put the Earth in jeopardy. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which takes place in the aftermath, follows Kong as he discovers other members of his race in the Hollow Earth.

The movie's story explores the never-before-told tale of Skull Island and the Titans, and it centers on Godzilla and Kong's alliance against a fresh danger that arises from Hollow Earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the 13th movie in the King Kong franchise, the 38th Godzilla film, and the fifth MonsterVerse entry. It is scheduled for release in the United States on March 29, 2024.