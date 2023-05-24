Will Bullet Train 2 happen? Everything we know so far

Sony's star-studded 2022 action thriller, Bullet Train impressed a lot of people. The film starred Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and multiple others and featured some great action sequences. Directed by the action movie maestro, David Leitch, Bullet Train created enough chatter for fans to demand a sequel.

Although no official announcement has been made yet about the sequel of the film, a report by Giant Freakin Robot states that Bullet Train 2 is currently in the works. The report also mentions that Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock will reprise their roles in the new film.

Bullet Train 2 to star Margot Robbie?

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Babylon (Image via Paramount)

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot (GFR), a sequel to David Leitch's actor-heavy blockbuster is in the works. It will reportedly see the return of both Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock as the hapless courier Ladybug and his handler Maria Beetle, respectively. Leitch, who is currently working on The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling will be returning to the director's chair for Bullet Train 2.

Bullet Train featured a star-studded cast, but several characters died as the first film came to an end. Hence, the film's sequel is also expected to cast a number of popular actors from the industry.

As per GFR, Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie could be one of the stars set to appear in the sequel. She is reportedly in talks with the team to join the cast. If added, Robbie will join Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in the much-awaited film. She has previously worked with Pitt in several films including Babylon.

Brad Pitt as Ladybug (Image via Sony)

Sony might be working on a Bullet Train Cinematic Universe

Back in 2022, David Leitch told Forbes that he saw his film as a possible launchpad for a new shared universe.

He said:

“I see it as a universe. I know that’s the buzzword that everybody uses, and they’re like, ‘We want to build a universe and all the spin-offs,’ but organically, on the page already, you had that. Not everybody's left at the end of this, but that doesn't mean we can't explore different times and places when these fun characters existed.”

David Leitch, Brian Tyree Henry, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image via Sportskeeda)

He continued:

“All of us had such a wonderful time making it, with Brian, Joey, Hiro, Andrew, Brad, Zazie, Michael, and everyone I’m missing, and I think we all want to come back. It was a joy to make with such beautiful people, and it is definitely on my bucket list to revisit this Bullet Train world.”

Sony producers loved Aaron Taylor-Johnson's work in the movie, which is what led to his casting in Kraven the Hunter. So, if the upcoming R-Rated Kraven movie ends up turning in a profit for Sony, then the studio could consider developing a Bullet Train prequel spinoff focusing on Taylor-Johnson's Tangerine and Brian Tyree Henry's Lemon.

It is important to note that the producers have not made any official announcements about the sequel of the film yet, so, the report about Bullet Train 2 being in the works should be taken with a grain of salt.

Poll : 0 votes