7 most absurd things we've seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Fans of the MonsterVerse franchise didn't expect a whole lot from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in terms of plot. The preceding titles made it clear that the main aim was to present viewers with epic monster fights, and it did deliver this with flying colors. However, while the fight scenes continue to entertain, everything else seems to be descending into confusing levels of absurdity and incoherency.

Unlike Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) where we saw Godzilla and Kong fighting each other, the two giants come together to fight an even more menacing titan in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Directed by Adam Wingard, it features a slew of talented actors such as Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, and more. But like the previous titles in the franchise, they have a small part to play in the grand scale of things.

Although Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a visual treat, it would be hard to argue that it has anything more than that. Fans of the franchise would surely be baffled by the choppy storyline that presents confusing scenarios that make little sense.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers for the MonsterVerse. Reader's discretion is advised.

7 things in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that will confuse ardent fans of the franchise

1) Characters disappearing without explanation

Usually, in a franchise, fans tend to expect that popular characters from previous films will make an appearance in the new installments to take the story forward. However, that doesn't seem to be the case in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Many characters from Godzilla vs. Kong seem to be missing, and very little explanation is offered about why they are no longer around.

2) Godzilla is a violent savior

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it has been established that Godzilla has become a sort of hero for people around the world. He is on a mission to fight Titans who may surface from Hollow Earth.

But the fact remains that he is still a giant kaiju with a penchant for excessive violence and rampant destruction, which undoubtedly leads to considerable deaths in the process. Humans, however, seem to be unperturbed by the horrific order of things.

3) Natural sunlight in Hollow Earth

It has been established that Hollow Earth is the birthplace of the "Titans". Since it lies inside the Earth's crust, fans naturally assumed that the sun's rays wouldn't be able to reach it. However, in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a scene shows Hollow Earth flooded with natural sunlight.

Whether an explanation for the same will be offered later in the series is unknown, but it has surely got fans scratching their heads.

4) Unexplored friends to foes dynamic

The main premise of the last installment in the franchise was the head-on battle between Godzilla and Kong. And now, in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, they are suddenly working together. Although it is exciting to see the two monsters combine their strengths in the last fight, the fact that the screenplay didn't really focus on their changing dynamics seems like a wasted opportunity.

5) Scenes without dialogue made more of an impact

The dialogue in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire fails to impress the audience. Fans will find that the narrative is worth watching only when the giants take the screen. Even though they primarily communicate through expressions and actions, it is still more compelling than the dialogues spoken by human characters who don't have anything interesting to say for the most part.

6) Dull lectures on mythology

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tried its best to explain the mythology of the giants with long explanatory dialogues which failed to make an impact. In fact, whenever the characters would go into details, it seemed to miss the mark by a long stretch. Many fans would agree that these droning lectures added no real value to the experience.

7) The lead protagonist doesn't get a chance to shine

Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews didn't get a chance to come into her own as the character. Even though her relationship with her adoptive daughter Jia is very similar to Kong's experience with Suko, this dynamic is left unexplored in the movie.

Despite the lackluster dialogue, she still makes her presence felt, but barely. In a movie like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire wherein human characters don't play a key role in the narrative, Dr. Ilene Andrews and others are quickly overshadowed by the giants and their epic battles.

Even though Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire misses the mark in several aspects, it still delivers jaw-dropping action scenes that continue to enthrall fans of the franchise.