Godzilla x Kong: New Empire: Full cast & character guide

On March 27, 2024, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire received an official worldwide release. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 movie Godzilla vs. Kong was well-received on the day of its release. However, the critics did not favor the movie much.

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire holds a collective rating of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, the audience gave the movie an impressive 93% rating on the Tomatometer.

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire is helmed by Adam Wingard, and the screenplay is written by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater, and Simon Barrett. It is produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie also stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen in titular roles.

Cast list for Godzilla x Kong: New Empire explored

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire contains an elaborate cast list comprising some hard-hitting performers. The cast details are listed below.

1) Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall reprises her titular role from Godzilla vs. Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. She portrays Dr. Ilene Andrews, a scientist and mother to an adopted daughter. Despite the movie being largely based on the interactions between Kong and Godzilla, a significant part of the story is also based on human interactions.

Rebecca Hall is a well-known name in the Hollywood scene. She is an English actor and filmmaker, active in the industry since 1992. Her most notable works include Vicky Christina Barcelona, Passing, and Christine.

2) Brian Tyree Henry

Bryan Tyree Henry plays Berney Hayes in the movie. Like Hall, Henry also returns for his character from Godzilla vs. Kong. His character offers the much-needed comic relief in a heavy-hitting, action-packed, monster movie.

The versatile actor has been a part of several popular shows and movies. Some shows the actor has been in are How To Get Away With Murder, This is Us, and Causeway. He even received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for Causeway.

3) Kaylee Hottle

Much like Hall and Henry, Kaylee Hottle also appears for the second time in Godzilla x Kong: New Empire after appearing in Godzilla vs. Kong. She portrays the role of Jia, Dr. Ilene Andrews' adoptive daughter.

The teenager is new to Hollywood and has been active in the industry since 2021. She has only two acting credits under her name, which include the two movies of the Godzilla and Kong franchise.

4) Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens plays Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: New Empire. He is a scientist and an ally of Dr. Ilene Andrews.

In the past couple of years, Stevens has created quite a name for himself. He is famous for his character portrayals in shows and movies alike. In shows, his most famous stint remains Downton Abbey. He is most prominently known for his appearances in Beauty and the Beast, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and The Guest.

5) Alex Ferns

Alex Ferns plays Mikael in the movie, a new addition to the franchise. Ferns is a well-known name in the Scottish film and television industry. His most prominent works to date comprise EastEnders, River City, and Chernobyl.

6) Fala Chen

Fala Chen plays Iwi Queen in the movie. Chen is an actress of Chinese and American descent. She is most popularly known for her character portrayals in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Irma Vep, and Steps.

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire is currently running across theatres worldwide.