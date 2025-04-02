How did Gilmore Girls end? Lauren Graham believes the ending felt "like a cliffhanger" while addressing potential return of the show

Lauren Graham recently spoke up about the potential return of Gilmore Girls, where she portrayed Lorelai Gilmore, during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 2, 2025.

Notably, the comedy-drama series ended in 2007, when Lorelai kissed Luke, and Rory was ready to set out on a new path in her life. Lauren Graham was featured in all the episodes of the show, and since the show ended on a cliffhanger, the actress addressed the same in her interview with Alex Cooper by saying:

“This is just my theory, but I do not know. There are questions I could get an answer to that I’ve never asked. It did feel like a cliffhanger and I do think it was. I think maybe the thought was that we’d go into another season then, but I’ve never asked, and I don’t know.”

Lauren Graham did not confirm if the show was returning and said she was not willing to approach the makers about the same since she has a fear that they might not want to continue the series. Although the series concluded many years ago, Lauren reprised her role in the Netflix series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star opened up on how she felt after being approached for the role of Lorelai, saying that it was like meeting someone special and that she immediately connected with the character.

Lauren Graham also said she built a close friendship with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as they continued working together on the show. Lauren further stated:

“What you want as an actor is to be the voice of the creator of the show. That’s as close as they can get to you, and that’s as close as you can get to them, and I think I have much more understand of that now.”

Lauren Graham is ready to do a reboot of Gilmore Girls in the future

The WB series aired for around seven years and was a recipient of multiple nominations at the Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. The viewership continues to expand, even if it ended a long time ago, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024.

While speaking to the outlet on one occasion, Amy addressed the success of the show and said:

“This business is about luck and alchemy. The stars have to align – you’ve got to get the right idea at the right time, and the right actors and the right moment at the right network or studio. Everything has to align for a show to even survive past the pilot.”

Lauren Graham also appeared on The Tonight Show in February this year, where Jimmy Fallon questioned her if she would reprise her role in a reboot of the show. Graham responded that she would like to return, adding that it was the “best part” she had ever done. She also mentioned:

“I love doing it. It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me.”

Lauren’s character Lorelai was one of the main characters who became popular for her talkative nature and eating habits. She was also known for being humorous and always having a comical remark for every situation.

