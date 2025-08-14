"Wallet must really hurt"- Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Baldoni PR firm’s 5-digit fees to counter Blake Lively amid Taylor Swift fans' backlash

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has shared his reaction to Taylor Swift allegedly playing a major role in a PR firm asking for more payment from It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni in his legal battle with Blake Lively. According to TMZ, a crisis PR firm in Texas, which worked for Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios, charged a hefty amount to battle Swifties' backlash of Swifties.In a TMZ article published on August 12, 2025, new legal documents stated that someone from the 41-year-old actor’s team allegedly asked for a $30K fee to deal with possible online retaliation from the fans of Blake Lively’s former best friend, Taylor Swift.Per TMZ, an email dated August 7, 2024, among PR execs on the actor-director’s side revealed the same.“The social team are now worried about Blake activating the Taylor Swift fan base, which is a major concern. With this in mind and to ensure Justin and the studio are 100% protected moving forward, they have now changed the fee to $30,000 per month due to the uptick in social chatter,” the email read.Meanwhile, after the legal documents, obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, detailed that the crisis PR firm Street Relations Inc. had requested more money, Perez Hilton took to his website and shared his thoughts.“It’s no wonder that the Jane The Virgin alum has been feeling so much financial strain amid the legal battle! He possibly handed over thousands and thousands of dollars to fend off Tay’s fans! Oof! His wallet must really hurt!” the media personality said.Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)Hilton discussed how the PR firm’s demand came after fans first noticed Justin and Blake’s riff. As per the media personality, the entire It Ends With Us cast reportedly snubbed the actor at the New York premiere of the film on August 6, 2024.Meanwhile, TMZ obtained an invoice dated August 8, 2024, that Jed Wallace's crisis PR firm, Street Relations Inc., sent to Wayfarer Studios. It billed Justin Baldoni’s studio $30,000.Perez Hilton claims Justin Baldoni’s team wasn’t wrong to be “concerned” about Taylor Swift fansIn his blog, Perez Hilton also discussed how the It Ends With Us legal battle ended the friendship between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. The media personality noted that the Karma singer's fans are “incredibly loyal.”Hilton claimed that Justin Baldoni’s team may not be the ones who need to worry about the singer’s fans coming after them. “Justin’s team wasn’t wrong to be concerned! Swifties are ride-or-dies, even for Taylor’s friends… until they cross her! Clearly the PR firm had no idea at the time what would come out about the nature of their friendship from Blake’s perspective,” he added.Blake Lively, per TMZ, named Jed and his PR firm as parties along with Justin Baldoni in her December 2024 complaint for alleged s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. Notably, Jed Wallace retaliated in February 2025 with a defamation suit against the actress. However, he was later dismissed from Blake’s suit.Justin Baldoni also reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against the Gossip Girl actress, but Judge Lewis J. Liman, per Page Six, threw out his $400 suit in June 2025. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift got involved in the It Ends With Us legal battle when a text exchange from the actress to his co-star was included in the Jane the Virgin star’s court filing in January.