Who is Isabela Ferrer? Zack Peter claims Blake Lively’s co-star from ‘It Ends With Us’ is “running from being subpoenaed” by Justin Baldoni’s lawyers

The legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over the making of It Ends With Us has taken a turn, with rising star Isabela Ferrer now caught in the middle of it. According to podcaster Zack Peter, Ferrer has dodged being served a subpoena by Baldoni's legal team five times, raising questions about her potential testimony in the high-profile lawsuit.Isabela Ferrer is a 24-year-old Irish-Puerto Rican actress who made her feature film debut in It Ends With Us as the younger version of Lily Bloom. Prior to landing the role, Ferrer graduated from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama in 2022 and starred in the short film Fire Burning and Paramount+’s Evil.On August 13, 2025, Zack Peter claimed on X that Baldoni's lawyers attempted and failed to serve Ferrer a subpoena. He said:&quot;We got Isabela Ferrer, who played young Lily in It Ends with Us, who is running from being subpoenaed...we just found out that the Wayfarer Parties, Justin Baldoni's team, has tried to serve Isabela five times. All five attempts have been unsuccessful, which is interesting because it was believed that Isabela was one of Blake's witnesses or at least another actress on the set that could help corroborate that there was some sort of harassment.&quot;For the unversed, the legal feud began when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of s*xual harassment and a hostile work environment. Among her claims was an allegation that Baldoni included an unscripted simulated s*x scene involving Ferrer’s character and made inappropriate remarks afterwards, per People magazine.Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit in January 2025, alleging that Blake Lively defamed him, including pressuring cast members such as Isabela Ferrer to “shun” him. According to the same media outlet, his filing included screenshots of Ferrer’s alleged past messages thanking him for a “safe, welcoming environment” on set, a stark contrast to her later silence during the film’s promotion.Isabela Ferrer allegedly changing stance on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer at the UK Gala Screening of &quot;It Ends With Us&quot; on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Image via Getty)While Isabela Ferrer allegedly praised Justin Baldoni during the production of the film, she seemingly grew closer to Blake Lively post-production, despite not filming any scenes together. She also called Lively an &quot;angel&quot; during an interview with People magazine at the premiere of It Ends With Us in New York on August 6, 2024.&quot;She greeted me with the warmest hug ever, and from then on, it was just wonderful warmth and friendship,&quot; she told People. &quot;To be able to connect with the person that you're sharing a role with is huge, and she's just a really good person.”At the same time, Ferrer also claimed in an interview with Extra TV that Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's longtime friend, had helped her get the part. However, sources close to Swift have maintained that she was not involved in the making of IEWU.Isabela Ferrer has yet to publicly comment on the legal battle. Other It Ends With Us cast members, such as author Colleen Hoover and Jenny Slate, have publicly advocated their support for Blake Lively, as reported by Variety. Baldoni and Lively are scheduled to appear in court for their trial in March 2026.