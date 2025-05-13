From Isabela Ferrer to My Tears Ricochet: Zack Peter traces Taylor Swift's involvement in Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga amid singer's subpoena

On May 12, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter traced Taylor Swift's involvement in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga. This comes after a representative for Taylor Swift claimed the singer has been subpoenaed in the ongoing legal dispute.

In a clip posted on X, Zack Peter speculated that Taylor Swift was not "happy" about being subpoenaed, which may have led her to distance herself from Lively.

He further explained that the subpoena may have prompted Swift's representative to claim that she had no involvement whatsoever with the 2024 film It Ends With Us, except permitting the use of her track My Tears Ricochet, in a statement to People Magazine on May 9, 2025.

However, Peter expressed skepticism toward the representative's remarks and explained various instances where Taylor's name allegedly came up in the It Ends With Us feud.

Peter pointed out the remarks made by actress Isabela Ferrer in an interview with Extra TV on August 6, 2025. In the interview, Ferrer, who played young Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, mentioned that Taylor Swift was a "helpful part" in her audition, adding that she found out about it after getting the role, and it "rocked my world."

Peter also mentioned Baldoni's remarks, confirming Isabela's claim in an interview with Access Hollywood on August 7, 2024. Baldoni mentioned that he showed Isabela's casting tape to Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, adding that it was "a true story."

The No Filter podcast host further mentioned texts between Lively and Baldoni from the latter's lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that Lively referred to herself as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones and called Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift her "dragons."

More on Taylor Swift's alleged connection with the It Ends With Us legal feud

In the same clip, Zack Peter weighed in on reports of Taylor's alleged involvement in encouraging Baldoni to modify key scenes in It Ends With Us. Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively and Raynolds, filed on January 16, 2025, claimed that Swift "began praising Lively's script" during their meeting in Lively's New York penthouse in 2023.

Peter explained that a representative for Taylor Swift declined these claims, stating:

"Taylor was supposed to have always gone to hang out with Blake that day, and the meeting with Baldoni had just run a little long. She wasn't expecting to be part of it, but she got there, the meeting was still happening, so she introduced herself to Justin Baldoni and they chatted."

The podcaster also highlighted the involvement of My Tears Ricochet, a song from Taylor's 2020 album, Folklore, in It Ends With Us and its trailer. However, in the same statement to People Magazine, the spokesperson clarified that Swift's involvement was limited to permitting the use of the song, which "nineteen other people also did."

Reacting to the statement, Zack Peter brought up the long-standing rumors surrounding My Tears Ricochet's involvement in the film.

"Then there are the rumors that in order to get her song into the film, she [Taylor Swift] wanted to make sure that there was another composer, the original composer on the film, had to have been fired first," Peter claimed.

Zack Peter further explained that while Taylor Swift's team is trying to distance her from Blake Lively, the allegations against her suggest that "there's a little bit more involvement now."

"The casting, the music, the dragon of it all, the rewrites, conveniently walking into a meeting. Taylor's team is trying to distance themselves from Blake Lively and from this whole legal drama," Peter added.

Peter concluded by stating that if the Cruel Summer singer truly has no relation with the legal feud, then her "deposition should be quick," adding, "Just hand over the text messages and they'll prove everything is kosher from your end, right?"

About the legal drama between Lively and Baldoni

The legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni became public when the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and others related to It Ends With Us for s*xual assault, retaliation, and plotting a smear campaign to "destroy" her online reputation with the California Civil Rights Department.

In a statement to The New York Times (published on December 21, 2024), Lively stated:

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

On January 16, 2025, Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane in the federal District Court for the Southern District of New York for defamation and civil extortion.

He also filed a separate $250 million lawsuit in LA Superior Court against The New York Times, which published an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine. The article included texts between Baldoni and his team, suggesting they plotted against Lively to "bury" her reputation.

According to Sky News on December 22, 2024, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated:

"What is pointedly missing from the cherry-picked correspondence is the evidence that there were no proactive measures taken with media or otherwise; just internal scenario planning and private correspondence to strategize, which is standard operating procedure with public relations professionals."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the legal feud between the It Ends With Us stars.

